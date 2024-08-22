Sleepy Hollow Celebrates Olympic Women’s Soccer Gold Medalist Sam Coffey

August 22, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

Thursday, August 22, will forever be Sam Coffey Day in the Village of Sleepy Hollow. And that’s not all. Friday, August 23rd, will be Sam Coffey Day in the Town of Mt. Pleasant as well as Sam Coffey Day throughout all of Westchester County, testament to which will be her name emblazoned on the Jumbotron at the entrance to the County Center in White Plains.

Wearing her Olympic Gold Medal around her neck and sporting a USA Olympic team jacket, the stalwart U.S. Women’s midfielder who played every minute of every game (with the exception of the quarter final match versus Japan after sustaining a Yellow Card in the match with Australia), accepted a trove of proclamations and encomiums from admirers ranging from Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna to U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

Looking on with pride, along with a crowd of at least 200, were her parents, journalist Wayne Coffey and his wife Denise, her sister and her grandmother. Calling her parents “my rock and my foundation,” Sam thanked them as well as all those who had helped her rise to soccer stardom. That included John Sutherland, her first AYSO coach in Sleepy Hollow.

A graduate of the Masters School and a Penn State recruit, she offered advice to the dozens of local boys and girls in the crowd. “All you here with the soccer balls in your hands—male or female—just because you’re from a small little town on the Hudson River does not mean that you can’t go be great. I’m living proof that it’s possible”

“I’m a product of you all,” said Coffey, struggling to check her emotions. “I’m a product of this place. I love where I’m from. I’m proud to be from here.”