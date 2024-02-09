Sleepy Hollow Celebrates Its 150th Birthday

February 9, 2024

The sesquicentennial party goes on all year, with events in each month. The first, back on January 2nd, was a pumpkin drop from the top of the Sleepy Hollow Fire Department’s extended ladder truck (see photo).

The second event is on Saturday, February 10th: a storytelling gathering at 4:30 p.m., followed by skating party from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on a rink erected for the occasion in the Village Hall parking lot on Beekman Avenue. Those who don’t own skates will be offered a free pair for the event.

If it rains, the event will be on Sunday, February 11th from 1:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. While rain is not expected this weekend, temperatures may get into the mid-fifties, a challenge for icemakers and skaters alike.

Hot or cold, wet or dry, the storytelling will go on, thanks to the Sleepy Hollow Bookshop, which has recruited readers to entertain children with tales that feature Sleepy Hollow. “Please join us,” said Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna, “as we reflect on our shared past, so that we can work more closely together for a better future.”

