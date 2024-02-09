Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Celebrates Its 150th Birthday Published 1 hour ago1h ago • Bookmarks: 2 Gathered for the Jan 2 pumpkin drop: Back row (l-r): Village Administrator Anthony Giaccio, Recreation and Parks Superintendent Matt Arone, Trustee Lauren Connell; Front Row (l-r): Deputy Mayor and 150th Anniversary Committee Co-Chair Denise Scaglione, committee members Jacki Geoghegan, Stephanie Fuller, Christina Clarke, Marcie Hille, Alandra Murphy, Communications Director Bill Batson February 9, 2024 The sesquicentennial party goes on all year, with events in each month. The first, back on January 2nd, was a pumpkin drop from the top of the Sleepy Hollow Fire Department’s extended ladder truck (see photo). The second event is on Saturday, February 10th: a storytelling gathering at 4:30 p.m., followed by skating party from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on a rink erected for the occasion in the Village Hall parking lot on Beekman Avenue. Those who don’t own skates will be offered a free pair for the event. If it rains, the event will be on Sunday, February 11th from 1:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. While rain is not expected this weekend, temperatures may get into the mid-fifties, a challenge for icemakers and skaters alike. Hot or cold, wet or dry, the storytelling will go on, thanks to the Sleepy Hollow Bookshop, which has recruited readers to entertain children with tales that feature Sleepy Hollow. “Please join us,” said Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna, “as we reflect on our shared past, so that we can work more closely together for a better future.” Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Celebrates Its 150th Birthday February 9, 2024 The sesquicentennial party goes on all year, with events in each month. The first, back on January 2nd, was a... Read More Environmental NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Resident Named to Land Trust Board February 9, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- A Sleepy Hollow resident was recently named a new board member of the nonprofit land conservation organization... Read More Irvington News Main Street School Principal to Receive the Honoree Award February 6, 2024 Main Street School Principal Joyce Chapnick will be recognized with the Honoree Award by the Be a Friend Project during... Read More Health NewsLifestyles Gray Matters February 5, 2024 GRAY MATTERS: Our brains our plastic; it's fantastic By Krista Madsen– PATIENT X Elon Musk is the Interrupting Cow joke. I was... Read More Community NewsIrvington News Driver in Irvington Robbed by Gunmen in Attempted Carjacking February 4, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- Irvington police are holding some of the information deemed critical to an ongoing investigation, but they have... Read More Historic Rivertowns A Vital Piece of Aqueduct History Rescued From Oblivion February 3, 2024 It was 125 years ago when a remarkable piece of machinery made its debut as the controlling mechanism for the... Read More Irvington News Irvington Middle School Students Awarded for Literary Magazine February 2, 2024 It’s not too often that sixth, seventh and eighth graders get to put out a literary magazine and even less... Read More Irvington NewsRivertowns SportsTop News Irvington’s Gina Maher Makes It 800! February 2, 2024 By Tom Pedulla-- They came to see a living legend accomplish a remarkable milestone on Feb. 1. They got... Read More Community NewsTop News WE’RE STILL HERE!! February 1, 2024 The news that the Rivertowns Enterprise has suspended publication has rightly raised much concern—not only in the four villages that... Read More Community NewsHistoric RivertownsIrvington News MTA Completes Transfer of Ardsley-on-Hudson Train Station—But With Strings Attached January 31, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- For those concerned about the future of the Ardsley-on-Hudson train station, now in the hands of Yonkers... Read More 2 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint