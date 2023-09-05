Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Calendar for September Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 5 September 5, 2023 Free Shuttle Bus to and from the TaSH Farmers Market every Saturday! http://tashfarmersmarket.org/ Free Shuttle Bus to TaSH Farmers Market at Patriots Park | Sleepy Hollow NY Fall Sports Clinic Registration – Don’t forget to sign up! Fall sports clinic registration open | Sleepy Hollow NYSponsor Saturday – September 9th – the Westchester County Mobile Shredder will be in Sleepy Hollow from 10:00am to 1:00pm in the parking Lot across the street from Village Hall – pack your trunk or back seat and our staff will remove it from your car! ( No binders or clips please)We ask that you do not exit your vehicle. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Public Hearing – Parking Meters Zoning Public Hearing – Parking Meters Zoning | Sleepy Hollow NY Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Public Hearing – Elected Officials Term Limits Public Hearing Notice – Term Limits for Elected Officials | Sleepy Hollow NY Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Cultural Festival Celebration! Starting at 12Noon – 7:00pm on Beekman Avenue, Many Vendors, Performers and Live Music for EVERYONE! (Rain date is Sept. 24th) Saturday, September 30, 2023 – The Westchester County Mobile Passport Unit is coming to Sleepy Hollow! Get a new or renew your Passport! ( Parking Lot across Street from Village Hall – From 10:00am to 2:00pm ) For more info on processing a passport, please visit: www.westchesterclerk.com Saturday, September 30, 2023 – Celebrate Oktoberfest at Kingsland Point Park! – 1:00pm to 5:00pm – Music, Food & Fun for all ages! NY Forward! Please join us for our next NY Forward workshops! For upcoming dates and times please visit: Sleepy Hollow New York Forward (sleepyhollownyf.com) Everyone is welcome! Volunteer Opportunities: If you’d like to Volunteer your time in one of the following Boards or Committees, please reach out at: volunteer@sleepyhollowny.org Board and Committees: Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, Warner Library Board, Local Development Corporation (LDC), Tree Committee, Parking Advisory Committee, Parks Advisory Committee and more! Help us Welcome our new Village Board Trustee, Patrick Sheeran! Patrick Sheeran | Sleepy Hollow NY Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Community NewsSchool News Governor Hochul Drops In On Opening Day At Washington Irving School September 5, 2023 Along with their regular teachers and school administrators, students at Tarrytown's Washington Irving School had a few extra adults there... Read More Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Calendar for September September 5, 2023 Free Shuttle Bus to and from the TaSH Farmers Market every Saturday! http://tashfarmersmarket.org/ Free Shuttle Bus to TaSH Farmers Market at... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & PoliticsIrvington NewsTarrytown News Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie Tours the Rivertowns and Doles Out State Largesse September 3, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Gazing out over the waterfront at the Tarrytown Marina, New York State Assembly Speaker... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles For the Love of Freaks September 2, 2023 FOR THE LOVE OF FREAKS: Because it takes one to know one By Krista Madsen– My favorite class in grad school at... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News September Movies @ Warner Library September 2, 2023 Wednesday Movie Matinees at 2 pm on the third floor September 6/ Are You There God, It’s me Margaret - When her... Read More Irvington News Irvington Senior Recognized for Food Pantry Donations September 1, 2023 Westchester County Board of Legislators Chair Benjamin Boykin recognized Jonah Goldberg, an Irvington High School student for his efforts over... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Historical Society to Offer Programs on Carving September 1, 2023 The Historical Society Serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown, Inc. (The Historical Society) is offering a series of programs this fall... Read More Environmental News State Asked to Study Wastewater Procedures at Indian Pt. September 1, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo With Gov. Kathy Hochul signing into law a bill that prohibits the dumping of radioactive waste into... Read More Health News West Nile Virus Detected in Westchester August 31, 2023 Westchester County has learned of its first positive human case of West Nile Virus this year, which was confirmed in... Read More School News Rivertowns High Schools Rate High in U.S. News Rankings August 31, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Four rivertown high schools, including Irvington and Dobbs Ferry, made the top 1,000 “best” high schools in... Read More 5 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint