Sleepy Hollow News

Sleepy Hollow Calendar for September

September 5, 2023

Free Shuttle Bus to and from the TaSH Farmers Market every Saturday!  http://tashfarmersmarket.org/
Free Shuttle Bus to TaSH Farmers Market at Patriots Park | Sleepy Hollow NY

Fall Sports Clinic Registration – Don’t forget to sign up!
Fall sports clinic registration open | Sleepy Hollow NY

Saturday – September 9th – the Westchester County Mobile Shredder will be in Sleepy Hollow from 10:00am to 1:00pm in the parking Lot across the street from Village Hall – pack your trunk or back seat and our staff will remove it from your car! ( No binders or clips please)We ask that you do not exit your vehicle.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Public Hearing – Parking Meters Zoning Public Hearing – Parking Meters Zoning | Sleepy Hollow NY

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Public Hearing – Elected Officials Term Limits Public Hearing Notice – Term Limits for Elected Officials | Sleepy Hollow NY
Saturday, September 23, 2023Cultural Festival Celebration!  Starting at 12Noon – 7:00pm on Beekman Avenue, Many Vendors, Performers and Live Music for EVERYONE!  (Rain date is Sept. 24th)

Saturday, September 30, 2023 – The Westchester County Mobile Passport Unit is coming to Sleepy Hollow! Get a new or renew your Passport! ( Parking Lot across Street from Village Hall – From 10:00am to 2:00pm )  For more info on processing a passport, please visit:  www.westchesterclerk.com

Saturday, September 30, 2023 – Celebrate Oktoberfest at Kingsland Point Park! – 1:00pm to 5:00pm – Music, Food & Fun for all ages!

NY Forward! Please join us for our next NY Forward workshops!  For upcoming dates and times
please visit: Sleepy Hollow New York Forward (sleepyhollownyf.com)  Everyone is welcome!

Volunteer Opportunities: ​If you’d like to Volunteer your time in one of the following Boards or Committees, please reach out at: volunteer@sleepyhollowny.org

Board and Committees: Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, Warner Library Board, Local Development Corporation (LDC), Tree Committee, Parking Advisory Committee, Parks Advisory Committee and more!

​Help us Welcome our new Village Board Trustee, Patrick Sheeran!  Patrick Sheeran | Sleepy Hollow NY

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Governor Hochul Drops In On Opening Day At Washington Irving School

September 5, 2023
Along with their regular teachers and school administrators, students at Tarrytown's Washington Irving School had a few extra adults there...
Sleepy Hollow Calendar for September

September 5, 2023
Free Shuttle Bus to and from the TaSH Farmers Market every Saturday!  http://tashfarmersmarket.org/ Free Shuttle Bus to TaSH Farmers Market at...
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie Tours the Rivertowns and Doles Out State Largesse

September 3, 2023
By Jeff Wilson--       Gazing out over the waterfront at the Tarrytown Marina, New York State Assembly Speaker...
For the Love of Freaks

September 2, 2023
FOR THE LOVE OF FREAKS: Because it takes one to know one By Krista Madsen– My favorite class in grad school at...
September Movies @ Warner Library

September 2, 2023
Wednesday Movie Matinees at 2 pm on the third floor September 6/ Are You There God, It’s me Margaret - When her...
Irvington Senior Recognized for Food Pantry Donations

September 1, 2023
Westchester County Board of Legislators Chair Benjamin Boykin recognized Jonah Goldberg, an Irvington High School student for his efforts over...
Historical Society to Offer Programs on Carving

September 1, 2023
The Historical Society Serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown, Inc. (The Historical Society) is offering a series of programs this fall...
State Asked to Study Wastewater Procedures at Indian Pt.

September 1, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo With Gov. Kathy Hochul signing into law a bill that prohibits the dumping of radioactive waste into...
West Nile Virus Detected in Westchester

August 31, 2023
Westchester County has learned of its first positive human case of West Nile Virus this year, which was confirmed in...
Rivertowns High Schools Rate High in U.S. News Rankings

August 31, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Four rivertown high schools, including Irvington and Dobbs Ferry, made the top 1,000 “best” high schools in...
