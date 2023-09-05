Sleepy Hollow Calendar for September

September 5, 2023

Free Shuttle Bus to and from the TaSH Farmers Market every Saturday! http://tashfarmersmarket.org/

Fall Sports Clinic Registration – Don’t forget to sign up!

Saturday – September 9th – the Westchester County Mobile Shredder will be in Sleepy Hollow from 10:00am to 1:00pm in the parking Lot across the street from Village Hall – pack your trunk or back seat and our staff will remove it from your car! ( No binders or clips please)We ask that you do not exit your vehicle.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Public Hearing – Parking Meters Zoning Public Hearing – Parking Meters Zoning | Sleepy Hollow NY

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Public Hearing – Elected Officials Term Limits Public Hearing Notice – Term Limits for Elected Officials | Sleepy Hollow NY

Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Cultural Festival Celebration! Starting at 12Noon – 7:00pm on Beekman Avenue, Many Vendors, Performers and Live Music for EVERYONE! (Rain date is Sept. 24th)

Saturday, September 30, 2023 – The Westchester County Mobile Passport Unit is coming to Sleepy Hollow! Get a new or renew your Passport! ( Parking Lot across Street from Village Hall – From 10:00am to 2:00pm ) For more info on processing a passport, please visit: www.westchesterclerk.com

Saturday, September 30, 2023 – Celebrate Oktoberfest at Kingsland Point Park! – 1:00pm to 5:00pm – Music, Food & Fun for all ages!

NY Forward! Please join us for our next NY Forward workshops! For upcoming dates and times

please visit: Sleepy Hollow New York Forward (sleepyhollownyf.com) Everyone is welcome!

Volunteer Opportunities: ​If you’d like to Volunteer your time in one of the following Boards or Committees, please reach out at: volunteer@sleepyhollowny.org

Board and Committees: Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, Warner Library Board, Local Development Corporation (LDC), Tree Committee, Parking Advisory Committee, Parks Advisory Committee and more!

​Help us Welcome our new Village Board Trustee, Patrick Sheeran! Patrick Sheeran | Sleepy Hollow NY