Sleepy Hollow Begins Process to Repeal and Replace a Seven-Month-Old Rezoning Law

March 30, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

Sleepy Hollow has taken a first step towards resolving a controversy that arose earlier in the year when Mayor Ken Wray announced that the village planned to repeal and replace its comprehensive zoning code, passed by unanimous vote only last August.

At the March 29 Board of Trustees work session, a special task force headed by Planning Board chair Marjorie Hsu gave trustees a preliminary report on the corrections and clarifications they are proposing for inclusion in a new code.

Hsu, both task force and Planning Board chair, told the public hearing that when the village’s trustees instruct the Planning Board to begin the revision process, it will “start the clock” on what is planned to be a 45-day period in which trustees, Planning Board members and the public will go through the proposed changes “with a fine tooth comb.”

The controversy has been twofold. Members of the community questioned the need to rip up what had been a widely praised re-imagination of the village’s downtown, questioning whether it was necessary to, as Kendal-on-Hudson resident Anne White said at one board meeting, “throw the baby out with the bathwater.” Also clouding the re-write proposal was a suspicion by some that it was an elaborate effort to facilitate one particular developer’s effort to build an apartment complex on lower Beekman Avenue.

Echoing the baby/bathwater metaphor, Hsu assured that “We are actually keeping the baby, just changing its diaper.” Eighty percent of what was in the original code, she said, would be preserved.

Two parallel narratives

In August of 2021, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to amend the village’s zoning law in an effort to promote economic revitalization and improve livability in its downtown Beekman Avenue corridor. The goal, as Hsu said at her board’s meeting last December, was “to make it clearer and easier and more streamlined for developers to invest in Sleepy Hollow.”

The plan was to achieve that goal by reducing parking requirements, allowing more room for mixed-use buildings and affordable housing units, permitting more restaurants and bars and encouraging “adaptive re-use” of vacant schools, churches or unused structures like the old UAW headquarters on lower Beekman.

One element in particular, the creation of an LBADS district (an acronym for “Lower Beekman Avenue Designs Standards”) Overlay District proffered a series of design standards that dictated allowable building heights and shapes. One such provision (labeled the “Sky Exposure Plane”) was intended to ensure adequate sunlight and air flow in the largely residential section between Clinton and Kendall Streets in the area around St. Teresa of Avila church and school.

Meanwhile, during the months in which a village task force was putting together the elements of what would become Local Law 3-2021, the village building department was working with Francesco Alesci, a developer from Queens NY, on his plan to replace an existing multi-family building at 135 Beekman with a four-story, 14-room apartment building that would extend considerably further back from the sidewalk than either the existing structure or neighboring houses. The plan also included 27 parking spaces for residents.

When Alesci’s plan was made public at last November’s Planning Board meeting, it drew a variety of complaints, among them that it was out of scale with the surrounding buildings; that it would gentrify a largely working-class neighborhood and that its allowance of 27 parking spots ran counter to the village’s commitment to discourage driving and encourage “walkability.”

One complaint that stood out from the rest was lodged by Maria Martins, a 34-year resident of the property adjacent to 135 Beekman, who contended that the height of the proposed building as it extended back from the avenue would block the light from her backyard garden.

What distinguished Ms. Martins’ complaint was that it is backed by a formal appeal, filed on January 18th with the village’s Zoning Board of Appeals by Brad Schwartz, an attorney with the White Plains law firm of Zarin & Steinmetz. The gist of Schwartz’s complaint was that “the proposed height of approximately 43.5 feet exceeds the Sky Exposure Plane’s maximum permitted height of 25 feet for so much of the building that is located 80 feet and farther from the sidewalk. This clear and unambiguous requirement,” the appeal asserted, “is set forth in the village’s “Lower Beekman Avenue Design Standards Overlay District Regulations Booklet.”

It seems that the front end of the proposed building on Beekman is in a commercial zone, with a maximum height of 43.5 feet, whereas the rear is in a residential zone, where the maximum height would be 25 ft.—an inconsistency apparently not anticipated by the authors of 3-2021 and perhaps a poster child for what the village now says needs to be fixed.

Inconsistencies aside, board chair Hsu stated at the December Planning Board meeting that “[T]he current application for 135 Beekman adheres to the current village code and no variances will be required.” The rationale behind that determination came from Building Inspector Sean McCarthy, who justified his approval by claiming that the 25-ft. limit “applies when a multi-family dwelling is abutting a residential district” whereas in this case it is abutting a commercial district and therefore doesn’t apply. He made no mention of the Sky Exposure issue.

Cause or Coincidence?

Opinions differ as to whether the sequence of events surrounding the code and 135 Beekman is causal or coincidental. At the February 2nd Board of Trustees work session, Mayor Ken Wray announced that he had received a letter from Planning Chair Hsu asking the trustees to rescind 3-2021 in its entirety and resolve its inconsistencies. The new task force was created to do so.

At the March 8th Board meeting, Mayor Wray stated that “we made a procedural error when we passed that zoning amendment. We were supposed to refer this first to the Planning Board for comments.” While the village was correcting that procedural error, the mayor reasoned, it might as well go back and fix the inconsistencies, which he did not and subsequently has not fully enunciated.

The procedural error explanation did not sit well with a group of residents who agreed with Maria Martins’ suspicion that there was something “fishy” about the process. Attorney Schwartz, noting that this was the first he had heard “about a so-called procedural error,” urged that the board not rescind the code and instead work with the developer on a plan that complied with it. His client, he said, was not against the project—just the height of the building at its back.

Webber Avenue resident Frank Occhipinti was blunt in his reaction: “I don’t really trust what you’re saying about the procedural error,” he said to Wray. “There’s more to it than that, and I don’t think you’re being up front with everybody here.”

Also questioning the proposal to repeal and replace the code was Lauren Connell, an attorney specializing in regulatory compliance who was only recently elected to join the Board of Trustees when the new term starts April 4th. “Why are we going through all this?” she asked the mayor. “Why don’t we get out our pens and make changes and then pass it?

The proposal caught the attention of the County Planning Board. Commissioner Norma Drummond wrote a letter to the village that praised many of the elements of 3-2021 but concluded: “We encourage the Village to reconsider this action, or to perhaps consider adopting a revised version of these regulations.”

Critics are concerned that the real purpose of the code re-do is to smooth the way for the Alesci project at 135 Beekman. Mayor Wray and Planning Board chair Hsu reject that. Hsu says that the coincidence in the timing of the building application and the code clean-up is “unfortunate” and just that—coincidental. “We’re really not trying to advantage anyone over anyone else,” she insists. “The applicant (Alesci) has been very patient and accommodating…despite a difficult situation in which he has to straddle two sets of code.”

“It’s clear that the village wants 135 Beekman to be built,” she acknowledged to The Hudson Independent, “but there’s nothing nefarious about that.”

Six of one…

Mayor Wray staunchly defends the plan to repeal and replace 3-2021. The plan is to do both simultaneously so that there is no gap between the old and the new code. He does not see the county as opposed to it. “I don’t read their [position] as ‘you shouldn’t do this at all.’ I read their comment as saying ‘well, there’s some good stuff in there and we would prefer that you keep that in.’”

As for Trustee-to-be Connell’s argument that amending the code would be better than repealing and replacing it, Wray says, “Yes, Lauren is an attorney, and as I said at a meeting with Lauren and at least two other attorneys there, ‘you guys could argue out the finer points of this, but I’m convinced that this is what we need to do.’” Whether the village replaces or amends the code, the end result, he says, will be the same.

As for a link between repeal and replace and 135 Beekman, Wray concedes that whatever the fix is, it’s bound to affect the Alesci application in some fashion, “because it is in the area that’s being re-zoned.”

“It’s not that we’re doing this because of 135,” says the mayor. “That annoys me no end. ‘Fishy?’ Take a look at this whole process before you start going down that path.”

The work of the task force will be closely followed by skeptical residents looking for clues for its impact on 135 Beekman. “I think that’s great,” said the mayor before the public hearing. “It means there will be a lot of eyes on it and I welcome that. I think will be terrific because it means that the chances of something being inconsistent this time are slim to none because so many people will be looking at it. It means it will have a stronger review process than it had before.”