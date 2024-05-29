Sleepy Hollow Awarded $4.5M for Downtown Revitalization

May 29, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Village of Sleepy Hollow was one of three Mid-Hudson Valley communities to receive funding from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul’s NY Forward and Downtown Revitalization Initiative programs.

The village was given a grant totaling $4.5 million for a variety of projects.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I’d like to thank Governor Hochul for the best 150th anniversary present the Village of Sleepy Hollow could ask for — a grant of $4.5 million dollars toward projects to revitalize our downtown,” said Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna.

“We are proud to announce that the five funded projects will upgrade our infrastructure, expand shared public space and improve the playground for students at W.L. Morse, reimagine the Strand Theater as a cultural and visitors center with space for artists, art lovers and visitors, create affordable housing, and support small businesses through a facade improvement fund,” he added.

The New York Forward projects in Sleepy Hollow include:

$1.5 million to renovate Strand Theatre into a place for a range of performers and artists. Plans are for a studio space for local artists and arts groups, a gallery and a future Sleepy Hollow Visitors Center.

$1 million to upgrade W. L. Morse Elementary School’s park with new playground equipment and public space when classes are not in session.

$1.2 million to upgrade Cortlandt Street with new sidewalks and crosswalks, better drainage, trees, lighting, new street furniture and four EV charging stations.

$500,000 toward building transit-oriented, mixed-use affordable housing at 100 College Avenue.

$300,000 to start a fund to allow business and property owners to improve building façades, per the Downtown Sleepy Hollow Façade Renovation Design Standards.

After being selected to receive NY Forward funding in March 2023, a 12-member Local Planning Committee (LPC), co-chaired by Rutyna and Dr. Marsha Gordon, was convened. The group held six meetings and conducted two community workshops and three local outreach activities to engage the public in developing projects to submit to NYS for selection and funding.

“Our 150th commemorations have focused on the accomplishments of those who have made Sleepy Hollow such a wonderful place to live, work and visit,” Rutyna stated. “We are eager to invite the Governor back in future years to see how New York Forward funding has secured the fruits of their labor.”