Sleepy Hollow Author to Launch New Novel Saturday for a Good Cause

April 23, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Sleepy Hollow author Rebecca Chianese will be launching her new novel Unspoken on Saturday, April 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Scattered Books in Chappaqua.

A Zoom event with Chianese will also be held from 3 to 4 p.m. In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention Month, a portion of the book’s proceeds will go to Hope’s Door, a local organization that helps survivors of domestic violence.

To RSVP for the Zoom link or purchase autographed books, send an email to: info@scatteredbooks.com. The bookstore is located at 29 King Street in Chappaqua.

Chianese, whose father, Dominic Chianese, played Uncle Junior on the HBO Mafia series The Sopranos for six seasons, studied fiction writing at Sarah Lawrence College and received her MSW from the Hunter College School of Social Work.

Her first novel Mercy was published in 2017. It is the story of a 49-year-old woman searching for her own power and persona through her talent as a painter after years of putting her creative work off to take care of her husband and children.

Unspoken illustrates the empowering results of discussing abuse. It’s about family relationships, the lies and truths women tell one another, and how different women handle the challenges of injury, passing on legacies of either silence or empowerment to their daughters.

“Unspoken crafts a drama that builds, then evolves. It begins with the issue of self-injury and its rationale and moves into unexpected circles of confrontation, redemption, and change. Unspoken is an outstanding story that lingers in the mind long after its reading and is especially recommended for women’s fiction readers and those who enjoy stories of contemporary mother/daughter relationships, community connections and struggles, and accounts of predators and their impact upon all,” D. Donovan, Sr., a Reviewer for Midwest Book Review, wrote.

Chianese has said walking along the Hudson River is where most of her characters come to life.

“The characters form and tell me who they are, and demand to have their stories told,” she stated.

Unspoken is also available at Amazon and Eifrig Publishing. It is published as softcover, hardcover and eBook.

