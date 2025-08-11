Sleepy Hollow Attorney Named to Land Trust Advisory Board

August 11, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A legal eagle in Sleepy Hollow has been named to the Westchester Land Trust (WLT) Advisory Board.

Kylan Johnson, an estate planning attorney and owner of Hudson Valley Estate Planning, will bring both legal expertise and a personal connection to WLT’s work. Johnson is a dedicated donor, volunteer, and frequent hiker of WLT preserves. He looks forward to helping expand WLT’s planned giving program.

“As someone who hikes WLT’s preserves and helps clients plan for the future, I see every day how essential land is to our collective wellbeing,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to support WLT’s planned giving efforts so this work can thrive for generations to come.”

Johnson is also a trustee of Union Church of Pocantico Hills, a member of the Tarrytown Rotary Club, and a graduate of Quinnipiac University and Florida State University.

He is one of three new members to join WLT’s Advisory Board.

“We are proud to welcome this incredible group of leaders to the WLT family,” said Bruce Churchill, chairman of WLT’s Board of Directors. “Their energy, expertise, and commitment to our mission will help strengthen our programs and deepen our impact across Westchester and eastern Putnam counties.”

Westchester Land Trust works with public and private partners to preserve land in perpetuity and to enhance the natural resources in Westchester and eastern Putnam counties—a densely populated region under persistent threat from the pressures of development.

Founded in 1988, WLT has preserved 9,281acres of open space. More than 1,152 acres of land are owned by the organization, which are free and open to the public year-round. WLT was one of the first land trusts in the nation to receive accreditation through the Land Trust Accreditation Commission.