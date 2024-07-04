Sleepy Hollow Announces Partnership with Helpsy

July 3, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Village of Sleepy Hollow has announced a partnership with Helpsy, in collaboration with Westchester County, to offer a free and easy home pickup clothing recycling service for the local community.

As the 52nd town to partner with Helpsy to provide free home pickup service, Sleepy Hollow is joining 12 municipalities in Westchester, including Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington and Dobbs Ferry, in helping residents to responsibly dispose of their unwanted clothing. Home pickups increase convenience, save the Village of Sleepy Hollow money on tipping fees and keep clothes out of the trash.

“We are thankful to Westchester County for creating this partnership opportunity and excited to begin working with Helpsy so that we may combine our efforts to keep unwanted textiles out of the trash,” said Village of Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna.

As a clothing collection company and a certified B corporation with an environmental mission to extend the useful life of clothing, Helpsy partners with municipalities and organizations across 10 states to collect unwanted clothing.

Helpsy operates 1,200 clothing collection points and provides free curbside service to millions of Americans. The company funds numerous charities and thrift stores to give consumers convenient and compelling alternatives to garbage.

“Helpsy’s mission is to keep clothes out of the trash,” said Dan Green, Co-Founder and CEO of Helpsy. “We are dedicated to changing the way people think about clothing recycling while adhering to the highest level of social and environmental performance.”

In 2023, Helpsy diverted nearly 30 million pounds of textiles from the waste stream through a combination of clothing drives, home pickups, thrift store partners and clothing bins. Helpsy can partner with organizations to divert waste from garbage while fundraising for their missions.

Pickups in Sleepy Hollow will take place weekly on Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. In order to recycle bagged and clean clothing, the community can visit www.helpsy.com/sleepyhollowny Enter your zip code to register and view FAQs. For more information about Sleepy Hollow’s Recycling Programs and Helpsy’s municipal partnerships, the community can contact the Village of Sleepy Hollow Department of Public Works at (914) 366-5190 or visit www.helpsy.co.