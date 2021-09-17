Community News
Sixteen Local Students Named 2022 National Merit Semifinalists

2022 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists
(National Merit Scholarship Corporation)
September 17, 2021

By Brianna Staudt

Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow combined to double their number of National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists this year. The villages claim 16 of the 16,000 total 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists. For the 2021 program, there were eight semifinalists from local high schools.

The semifinalists will compete for nearly $30 million in scholarships next spring if they are named program finalists in February.

Irvington High School leads the pack with six semifinalists. There are three semifinalists each from Hackley School and Sleepy Hollow High School. Dobbs Ferry High School has two semifinalists, and there is one semifinalist each from The Master’s School and homeschool in Sleepy Hollow.

“We’re always so proud of our students who are recognized for their academic achievement,” Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Superintendent Christopher Borsari said. “These kids are demonstrating they are ready to compete with any of the best students in the country.”

“It’s truly the work of a village,” he added, crediting the community and parents along with the students and schools.

Local 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists

Dobbs Ferry High School

Benjamin Fried
Matthew Miadelets

Hackley School

Thomas Degirolami
Maxwel Lee
Molly Reinmann

Home school (Sleepy Hollow)

Sebastian Zuba

Irvington High School

Chloe Banino
Eadin Block
Joshua Chang
Aliya Huprikar
Katherine Lebuhn
Samantha Levin

The Master’s School

Andrew Chang

Sleepy Hollow High School

Kaitlyn Chen
Ryan Lyppens
Henry Poret

The National Merit Scholarship Program selects semifinalists based on students’ scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which they take in their junior year. The highest scorers on this test from each state become semifinalists. There is a cutoff based on each state’s percentage of total graduating seniors.

The vast majority of semifinalists become finalists. The National Merit Scholarship program requires all semifinalists to submit a detailed application together with their school to earn the finalist designation.

The program announces scholarship winners in four news releases beginning in April 2022 and ending in July 2022. There are 7,500 scholarships available.

