Six New Administrators Appointed in Irvington School District

by Rick Pezzullo –

Six new administrators were appointed by the Irvington School Board of Education during the summer.

Juliet L. Gevargis-Mizimakoski was named principal of Irvington High School. With 17 years of experience in education, she joins Irvington from the South Orangetown Central School District, where she served as a high school assistant principal for 11 years.

During her tenure at Tappan Zee High School, Gevargis-Mizimakoski served as a leader who built strong relationships that helped foster a student-centered learning environment that provided for rigorous and authentic learning experiences.

“It is my great privilege and honor to join the Irvington school community and serve as principal of Irvington High School,” Gevargis-Mizimakoski said. “I look forward to building upon IHS’s history of excellence through strong partnerships and collaboration with all stakeholders. Together we will support students in meeting the changing demands of today’s world.”

Andrea Kantor, who previously served as Dows Lane Elementary School assistant principal, was named Dows Lane principal. During her tenure at Dows Lane, Kantor, who has 27 years of experience in education, has fostered a purposeful community with positivity, respect and high expectations, according to district officials. She has also supported curriculum development and collaborated with teachers and families to support students’ social-emotional growth and academic achievement.

Meanwhile, Linda Languilli will serve as the interim assistant principal at Dows Lane. An educator who supports the needs of students and teachers, Languilli previously served as an elementary school interim assistant principal and a middle school interim principal in Chappaqua. Prior to her work in Chappaqua, she served as a school administrator and teacher in New York City.

At the same meeting in July, Jason Strumwasser was appointed as the new director of technology. As an innovative educational leader who supports faculty to integrate 21st-century multimedia technology to enrich instruction, he has a background in professional learning, and inspires staff and students through the creation of an engaging learning environment. With 13 years of experience in education, Strumwasser began his career as a social studies teacher and most recently worked as the executive director of technology at a charter school in Far Rockaway.

Stewart Hanson was named to serve as the interim director of physical education, health and athletics. He has an extensive background as an administrator and holds numerous awards, certifications and honors. Most recently, Hanson worked as the interim director of physical education and athletics at Pearl River Public School District. With more than 40 years of experience, he has also worked as a special education and physical education teacher before becoming an athletic director.

In addition, Iris Goliger was appointed as the assistant director of pupil personnel services. She has vast experience in special education leadership, having served as chairperson of the Committee on Special Education at the Rondout Valley Central School District. With comprehensive knowledge of state and federal regulations in education, mental health and community systems, she also has experience as a clinical psychologist and school psychologist.

The appointments follow a thorough search utilizing the district’s rigorous hiring process that includes multiple interview rounds and committee interviews. The tenure-track administrators also participated in a clinical experience that required them to demonstrate their expertise, as well as take part in committee interviews that included parents, teachers, staff, administrators and Board of Education trustees. A final interview was also held with the Board of Education.

Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District