Six Irvington High Seniors Advance as National Merit Scholarship Finalists

March 14, 2022

Irvington High School seniors Chloe Banino, Eadin Block, Joshua Chang, Aliya Huprikar, Katherine LeBuhn and Samantha Levin have been named finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship competition.

The six Bulldogs are among the top 15,000 high school students nationwide to be awarded the distinction. According to its website, the highly competitive National Merit Scholarship Program honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

The six accomplished students entered the academic competition as juniors by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of entrants. They represent the top 1% of seniors from across the country who earned the highest scores in each state. About 90% of the semifinalists advanced to the next round, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship.

Advertisement





The program will award approximately 7,500 scholarships worth more than $30 million. National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced later this month.