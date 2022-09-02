Sister Christina Murray

September 2, 2022

Sister Christina (Sister Columban) Murray (89) died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Marymount Convent, Tarrytown NY. Born in County Lietrim, Ireland, to John and Bridget Rose Kearns Murray, she had been a member of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary for 64 years.

Her first assignment was to Marymount College, Tarrytown, NY. Her next assignment to St. Thomas Aquinas School in the Bronx was the beginning of a 18-year ministry as an elementary school teacher. She taught in New York at St. Thomas Aquinas; St. Andrew’s, Sag Harbor; St. Mary’s, Long Island City; St. Anne’s, Garden City; and in Virginia at St. Bridget’s, Richmond.

She ministered at Marymount Secondary School, Tarrytown, NY. When the school closed she continued to live at Marymount, helping with the retired sisters. During this time she also studied nursing and became an LPN.

For twenty years, Sister Christina was a home care nurse working with patients in the Sag Harbor area. At the time of her death, she was a member of the Marymount Convent Community, Tarrytown, NY.

She is survived by her sister, Sr. Eveline Murray, RSHM, and her sister-in-law, Noreen Murray and by numerous nieces and nephews living in New Jersey and in Ireland, and by the members of her religious community.

Services at Marymount Convent, 32 Warren Avenue, Tarrytown, NY. Visiting Thursday, September 1, 4:00 – 7:00 pm with Vigil Service 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, September 2,10:30 am. Burial Mount Calvary Cemetery, White Plains.

We ask all non-RSHM attending to please wear a mask.

We invite you to join us for the live-streamed Vigil Service and Mass on our website (www.rshm-east.org) or facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReligiousoftheSacredHeartofMaryEAP ), where it will be archived.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in her name may be made to Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, 50 Wilson Park Drive, Tarrytown, NY, 10591.