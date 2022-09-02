Obituaries Sister Christina Murray Published 2 hours ago2h ago September 2, 2022 Sister Christina (Sister Columban) Murray (89) died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Marymount Convent, Tarrytown NY. Born in County Lietrim, Ireland, to John and Bridget Rose Kearns Murray, she had been a member of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary for 64 years. Her first assignment was to Marymount College, Tarrytown, NY. Her next assignment to St. Thomas Aquinas School in the Bronx was the beginning of a 18-year ministry as an elementary school teacher. She taught in New York at St. Thomas Aquinas; St. Andrew’s, Sag Harbor; St. Mary’s, Long Island City; St. Anne’s, Garden City; and in Virginia at St. Bridget’s, Richmond. She ministered at Marymount Secondary School, Tarrytown, NY. When the school closed she continued to live at Marymount, helping with the retired sisters. During this time she also studied nursing and became an LPN. Advertisement For twenty years, Sister Christina was a home care nurse working with patients in the Sag Harbor area. At the time of her death, she was a member of the Marymount Convent Community, Tarrytown, NY. She is survived by her sister, Sr. Eveline Murray, RSHM, and her sister-in-law, Noreen Murray and by numerous nieces and nephews living in New Jersey and in Ireland, and by the members of her religious community. Services at Marymount Convent, 32 Warren Avenue, Tarrytown, NY. Visiting Thursday, September 1, 4:00 – 7:00 pm with Vigil Service 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, September 2,10:30 am. Burial Mount Calvary Cemetery, White Plains. We ask all non-RSHM attending to please wear a mask. We invite you to join us for the live-streamed Vigil Service and Mass on our website (www.rshm-east.org) or facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReligiousoftheSacredHeartofMaryEAP ), where it will be archived. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her name may be made to Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, 50 Wilson Park Drive, Tarrytown, NY, 10591. Read or leave a comment on this story... Rivertowns Sports Beefed Up Offensive Line Gives Sleepy Hollow High Hopes September 1, 2022 By Tom Pedulla--- A renewed emphasis on strength and conditioning, combined with the emergence of a precocious freshman with game-changing... Read More Arts & Entertainment Iconic Indie Film Napoleon Dynamite to Screen at Tarrytown Music Hall, with Cast Q&A to Follow August 31, 2022 By W.B. King— Years ago, a woman struggling with severe depression sat down and painstakingly wrote goodbye letters to... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Historic Rivertowns Dobbs Ferry to Restore Grave Markers at Little White Church Cemetery August 25, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees agreed earlier this month to spend up to $9,800 to restore... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News HUD Money Awarded to Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow August 24, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- The North Tarrytown Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow was one of 10 public housing agencies in New... Read More Government & Politics Top News Bowman Gets to Stay in Washington August 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The redistricting merry-go-round left District 16 incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman with a slightly different electorate from the... Read More Government & Politics Top News Maloney, Lawler Cruise to Wins in CD-17 August 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— On the Democrats’ side, it was expected to be close—or at least closer, given the concentration of... Read More Community News Environmental News BAD NEWS: BEARS IN THE RIVERTOWNS August 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman Well okay, bears are not necessarily bad news, but they do seem to be around the rivertowns... Read More Government & Politics Republican Opponent Ready to Take on Bowman in 16th District August 22, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Now that the dust has settled in the 16th Congressional District Democratic primary with Rep. Jamaal Bowman... Read More Community News Irvington News Top News Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash August 21, 2022 This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman-- Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College... Read More Arts & Entertainment Halloween The Blaze Is Back! August 20, 2022 It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint