Hastings-on-HudsonTop News Sinkhole Causes Parkway Closure in Hastings Published 22 hours ago22h ago • Bookmarks: 20 Large sinkhole on Saw Mill Parkway> (photo by Dobbs Ferry Fire Dept.) September 8, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo— A portion of the Saw Mill Parkway in Hastings-on-Hudson was closed Sunday evening when a large sinkhole in the roadway created a hazardous situation. New York State Department of Transportation Region 8 Acting Director Jim Rusak said his agency was alerted to the problem near Exit 13 (Farragut Avenue) and immediately shut down the parkway just past Rivertowns Square in Dobbs Ferry.Support our Sponsors Northbound lanes of the Saw Mill were open in time for the Monday morning commute but the southbound lanes remained off limits to passing motorists into Monday night. “While our investigation is ongoing, it appears this situation resulted from the deterioration of a 12” drainage pipe underneath the roadway. The deterioration was exacerbated by this weekend’s heavy rainfall,” Rusak stated. The average annual daily traffic for the Saw Mill River Parkway at Farragut Avenue is 47,000 vehicles. Motorists were forced to use side roads in the area to connect to the Saw Mill further south. The Dobbs Ferry Police Department and Westchester County Police were on the scene to try to keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Community News Sleepy Hollow High Students Join National Walkout To Protest Gun Violence September 9, 2025 The movement against gun violence in schools was rudely re-awakened on August 27th with the death by gun of two... Read More Community NewsSchool News Back To School: A Hudson Indy Series Starts Now September 9, 2025 With students across the rivertowns now back in school, The Hudson Independent is launching a series of stories about the... Read More Community News The Bell-To-Bell School Cell Phone Ban Is Here. How’s It Going? September 9, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- When Governor Hochul signed the statewide ban on use of cell phones in public schools last June,... Read More Hastings-on-HudsonTop News Sinkhole Causes Parkway Closure in Hastings September 8, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- A portion of the Saw Mill Parkway in Hastings-on-Hudson was closed Sunday evening when a large sinkhole... Read More Lifestyles Death by Selfie September 8, 2025 DEATH BY SELFIE: The falls of Kaaterskill By Krista Madsen Ascending the steep stairs along the Kaaterskill waterfall with an infant in... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News Multi-Chamber Mixer Held in Dobbs Ferry September 6, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- More than 200 guests gathered at HudCo in Dobbs Ferry last month for Big Ideas and Little... Read More Lifestyles Alien Upgrade September 3, 2025 ALIEN UPGRADE: Beam up your homemakers! By Krista Madsen I’m a homemaker, and I don’t mean a housewife (I was terrible at... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Earns Westchester Sports Hall of Fame Honor September 1, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- She is an Olympic gold medalist and one of the top players in the National Women’s Soccer... Read More Lifestyles On the Face of Things September 1, 2025 ON THE FACE OF THINGS: Life is a pattern and the pattern creeps By Krista Madsen I see dead people. But it’s... Read More Historic RivertownsSleepy Hollow News A Trove of Kingsland Treasure Returns To Sleepy Hollow August 31, 2025 By Jeff Wilson-- On August 27, thanks to a chance encounter, the Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown acquired... Read More 20 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint