Sinkhole Causes Parkway Closure in Hastings

September 8, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A portion of the Saw Mill Parkway in Hastings-on-Hudson was closed Sunday evening when a large sinkhole in the roadway created a hazardous situation.

New York State Department of Transportation Region 8 Acting Director Jim Rusak said his agency was alerted to the problem near Exit 13 (Farragut Avenue) and immediately shut down the parkway just past Rivertowns Square in Dobbs Ferry.

Northbound lanes of the Saw Mill were open in time for the Monday morning commute but the southbound lanes remained off limits to passing motorists into Monday night.

“While our investigation is ongoing, it appears this situation resulted from the deterioration of a 12” drainage pipe underneath the roadway. The deterioration was exacerbated by this weekend’s heavy rainfall,” Rusak stated.

The average annual daily traffic for the Saw Mill River Parkway at Farragut Avenue is 47,000 vehicles. Motorists were forced to use side roads in the area to connect to the Saw Mill further south.

The Dobbs Ferry Police Department and Westchester County Police were on the scene to try to keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible.