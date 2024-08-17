Shredder Schedule

Support our Sponsors
Dobbs Ferry News

August 17, 2024

August 17, 2024
Dobbs Ferry Rejects Moratorium Request for The Knoll

August 14, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry officials have concluded a moratorium on development in the neighborhood known as The Knoll isn’t...
Waterfront Inn Sought Near Boat Club in Tarrytown

August 13, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- In an effort to economically revitalize the Tarrytown Marina and ensure longevity for the Tarrytown Boat &...
Truth Social?

August 12, 2024
TRUTH SOCIAL? The world wrapped in words By Krista Madsen– Last week I concocted a word salad of swears with Monty Python...
Schumer Promises $1.5 million To Begin Construction of HVSF’s New Hilltop Theater

August 11, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Patrons of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (HVSF) and its summer series of plays—many of them delightfully...
Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Wins Gold Medal with U.S. Soccer Team

August 10, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Sleepy Hollow is beaming with pride after one of its own, Samantha Coffey, captured...
Mondaire’s Battle Plan Against Mike Lawler: “Just Look At His Record”

August 7, 2024
By Solace Church— At a press conference in Croton-on-Hudson Monday, former Rep. Mondaire Jones denounced incumbent Congressman Mike Lawler’s recent...
Dobbs Ferry Awarded $1M Grant for Drainage Work

August 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Dobbs Ferry was one of several municipalities to recently be awarded funding as part...
For F*’s Sake

August 4, 2024
FOR F*'s SAKE: The ancient, cathartic art of the insult By Krista Madsen– RUDE WORDS While we celebrate the potential passing of the...
Dine Out Dobbs! Returns to Dobbs Ferry

August 2, 2024
By Kris DiLorenzo-- Street dining returns to Dobbs Ferry on Saturday, August 3 (rain date Aug. 4), when the Village...
