April 16, 2025
Show & Tell: Mayday!
SHOW & TELL: MAYDAY!: "Do me a favor? Make me braver" By Krista Madsen Show and Tell has been an ongoing theme...Read More
Residents, Officials Decry Proposed Con Edison Rate Hikes
April 13, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Residents and local officials spent two days last week telling the New York State Department of Public...Read More
Serenity Now!
April 12, 2025
SERENITY NOW! See the light through the trees By Krista Madsen By miracles (gumption), I traded in my little land upstate for...Read More
Groundbreaking Held for Serenity Garden at Phelps Hospital
April 11, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A groundbreaking event was held Thursday for a new Serenity Garden at Northwell Phelps Hospital in Sleepy...Read More
Ardsley High School Announces Class of 2025 Valedictorian and Salutatorian
April 11, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ardsley High School has announced its top academic achievers for the Class of 2025, with Niamh O'Donovan...Read More
New Power Ranking Schedule in High School Football a Big Change
April 10, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- A new approach to football scheduling that may pain Dobbs Ferry appears to be a significant gain...Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby, Y’s Healthy Kids Day Set For April 26 In Patriots Park
April 8, 2025
By Robert Kimmel-- A springtime event that has drawn crowds of children and adults to Patriots Park in Tarrytown will...Read More
TNT Basketball Champs Honored by Tarrytown Leaders
April 7, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two teams from the local TNT basketball program were recently honored by the Tarrytown Board of Trustees...Read More
Anti-Trump Rally Draws More Than A Thousand To Hastings
April 7, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- They were mad as hell and they wanted President Trump to feel it. One of some 1,400...Read More
ASIFF Returns to the Irvington Theater April 26
April 6, 2025
By Shana Liebman-- ASIFF, the internationally renowned film festival,returns to Irvington’s Town Hall Theater, its historic venue, after a 5-year...Read More
