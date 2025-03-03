Show Solidarity With Ukraine

March 3, 2025

The Governors of New, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and other states around the nation should direct that the Ukrainian flag be flown alongside the United States and their state flags in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. If enough state, county and municipalities around the nation would fly Ukrainian flags during the month of March we will send a powerful message to the world that many Americans continue to support the Ukrainian people, democracy and freedom. President Trump and Vice President Vance do not speak for many of us.

I will ask the Greenburgh Town Board to consider the suggestion at our work session on Tuesday. We flew the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with Ukraine after Russia invaded this democracy a few years ago. Time to do so again.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh NY Town Supervisor