Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown St. Patrick's Day Parade - Gullotta House
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Show Solidarity With Ukraine

March 3, 2025

The Governors of New, New  Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and other states around the nation should direct that the Ukrainian flag be flown alongside the United States and their state flags in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. If enough state, county and municipalities around the nation would fly Ukrainian flags during the month of March we will send a powerful message to the world that many Americans continue to support the Ukrainian people, democracy and freedom.  President Trump and Vice President Vance do not speak for many of us.

I will ask the Greenburgh Town Board to consider the suggestion at our work session on Tuesday. We flew the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with Ukraine after Russia invaded this democracy a few years ago. Time to do so again.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh NY Town Supervisor

I Swear to God

March 3, 2025
I SWEAR TO GOD: For F*'s sake, Part II By Krista Madsen I’ve noticed I’ve been swearing more lately, and that I’m...
Irvington High School’s Gabriella Brenner to Perform in Prestigious All-Eastern Music Ensemble

March 1, 2025
Irvington High School senior Gabriella Brenner has been selected to perform with the prestigious National Association for Music Educators Eastern...
First Cannabis Dispensary in Tarrytown Approved

February 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Purchasing cannabis products in the rivertowns has become easier with businesses already opened in Sleepy Hollow and...
Dozens of Irvington High Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society

February 26, 2025
Following a rigorous application process, more than 80 Irvington High School students who demonstrated exceptional achievement and commitment to service...
Irvington’s Award-Winning, Locally-Sourced Cocktail

February 26, 2025
By Shana Liebman-- This Friday, February 28, Red Hat on the River will introduce an award-winning cocktail: The Darth Veda,...
Irvington and Hastings Democrats Weigh Candidates

February 26, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Irvington’s Democrats gathered in Town Hall Theater Tuesday evening to finish voting for mayoral and trustee candidates....
Last Call for Bulldog Gallery Participants, Sponsors in Irvington

February 26, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Time is running out for sponsors and artists to register to participate in what has become a...
Bring Your Kids to Work Decade

February 25, 2025
BRING YOUR KIDS TO WORK DECADE: How Resolute is your desk? By Krista Madsen Plenty of previously professional women talk about the...
Sleepy Hollow Senior Overcomes Odds to Become Female Wrestling Champ

February 24, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- A daughter’s fear and parental concerns gave way to unbridled joy when Sleepy Hollow’s Kamile Contreras emerged...
Irvington Democrats Hold Competitive Primary for Mayor and Trustees

February 24, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- The Irvington Democratic Party holds its nominating convention on Tuesday night in the Town Hall Theater. Barring...
