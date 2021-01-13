January 13, 2021

Short-Term Rental Assistance Program / Programa de asistencia de alquiler a corto plazo

Update January 13, 2021 – There is still plenty of funding available. Please help spread the word to those who may be able to benefit from this program.

The Housing Action Council located here in Tarrytown has received an anonymous donation to support households with an income of less than $75,000 with their rent. See below flyer or contact jmays@affordablehomes.org for more information.