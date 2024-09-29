Shopping Al Fresco To Fight Food Insecurity

September 29, 2024

Under the watchful eye of Margaret Horan, local merchants and artisans set up a circle of tents on the lawn at Horan’s Landing to sell their wares and raise money for the Beekman Avenue food pantry that has registered 580 families in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow.

The open-air market is an annual event, as is the group’s upcoming October 19th Walkathon at the Sleepy Hollow High School track.

Horseman’s Harvest mission: “To alleviate food insecurity by providing nutritious foods and related support to the Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown communities, while also encouraging volunteerism, bringing together adults and students alike to help our neighbors in need. “

