September 29, 2024
Under the watchful eye of Margaret Horan, local merchants and artisans set up a circle of tents on the lawn at Horan’s Landing to sell their wares and raise money for the Beekman Avenue food pantry that has registered 580 families in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow.
The open-air market is an annual event, as is the group’s upcoming October 19th Walkathon at the Sleepy Hollow High School track.
Horseman’s Harvest mission: “To alleviate food insecurity by providing nutritious foods and related support to the Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown communities, while also encouraging volunteerism, bringing together adults and students alike to help our neighbors in need. “Read or leave a comment on this story...
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group
September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...Read More
Mt. Pleasant’s Fight To Stave Off Sleepy Hollow Voting Rights Challenge Is Proving Costly
September 29, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- In a perfunctory 5-0 vote at its September 24 meeting, the Town Board of Mt. Pleasant authorized...Read More
Shopping Al Fresco To Fight Food Insecurity
September 29, 2024
Under the watchful eye of Margaret Horan, local merchants and artisans set up a circle of tents on the lawn...Read More
Twilight Village at Sleepy Hollow Opens at Philipsburg Manor
September 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Halloween and Historic Hudson Valley go hand-in-hand, and this spooky season has some new experiences for thrill...Read More
Music Hall Receives Funding for Academy Residencies
September 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Music Hall received a big financial boost to its school residencies’ program this week. On...Read More
Election 2024: The Great Tarrytown Divide
September 27, 2024
By Solace Church-- Tarrytown is the only village in Westchester County that is split between two congressional districts, CD-16 and...Read More
Man Sentenced in Death of Greenburgh Woman
September 26, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Brooklyn man will spend the next two to six years in prison for a hit-and-run incident...Read More
‘Treason of The Blackest Dye’ On Display At The Pocantico Center
September 26, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Two hundred forty-four years to the day, September 25, local historians, elected officials and American history buffs...Read More
A New Museum Celebrates Greenburgh’s Rich African-American History
September 26, 2024
By Sue Treiman-- Few people associate Vernon Jordan, Cab Calloway, Roy Campanella, “Moms” Mabley and Gordon Parks with Westchester County...Read More
Here’s The Remaining Schedule For Rivertown Candidate Debates and Forums
September 24, 2024
Saturday, September 28 League of Women Voters discussion of the NY ERA and Film Screening of She's Beautiful When She's Angry...Read More
Tarrytown’s Sanchez Named NY Superintendent of the Year
September 23, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown School District Superintendent Dr. Raymond Sanchez has been selected as Superintendent of the Year for 2025...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.