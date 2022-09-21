Obituaries Shirley Ferraro Published 8 mins ago8 mins ago September 21, 2022 Shirley Ruth Ferraro, 95, of Sleepy Hollow, formerly of Yonkers, NY, passed away at White Plains hospital on Monday, September 20, 2022. Shirley was born on April 11, 1927 to Alma and Walter Kuss in Yonkers, NY. She was the oldest of two siblings: Edna Turchiano, and Arthur Kuss. She graduated from Commerce H.S. and became a hair beautician. She married John Ferraro on August 15, 1957 at St. John’s Church in Yonkers. They produced three children: John, Joan and Arthur Ferraro.Advertisement After moving to Sleepy Hollow NY in 1981, Shirley became a school crossing guard, where she maintained the school children’s safety for 21 years, before retiring in 2002. Shirley was a kind, giving, gentle, endlessly optimistic woman, whose presence will be greatly missed by her family, and all who have known her. Visitation will be on Friday at Coffey Funeral Home from 4PM to 8PM. Her Funeral Mass will be at St. John Paul, II Church in Sleepy Hollow on Saturday at 9:30 followed by interment in St. John’s Church Cemetery in Yonkers. Read or leave a comment on this story... Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News Rock Around the Park September 20, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— In addition to pandemic-induced pent-up demand for a good old-fashioned outdoor party, Irvington this year has a... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Using Restaurant Management Skills for Ukrainian Refugees September 20, 2022 By Jeff Wilson-- With the war in Ukraine continuing to wreak havoc, veteran restaurateur Mark Maynard sought to pitch in... Read More Environmental News An EV Road Trip: Planning for the Long Run September 20, 2022 By Dean Gallea, TEAC Co-Chair-- In late August, I drove my Tesla Model Y from Tarrytown to visit family and... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsHistoric Rivertowns Dobbs Ferry’s Zion Episcopal Church Now Listed on the National Register of Historic Places September 19, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Sunday, September 18th was officially proclaimed Zion Episcopal Church Day, not only by Village of Dobbs Ferry... Read More Arts & EntertainmentUncategorized Irvington Theater Continues Fall Family Tradition with Under-the-Stars Screening of Disney/Pixar’s “Coco” September 19, 2022 After a sold-out screening of Hocus Pocus last year, Irvington Theater (IT) is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the... Read More Arts & Entertainment Ballet Hispánico is Coming to Tarrytown September 17, 2022 For more than 50 years, Ballet Hispánico has been a symbol and projection of Latinx culture in the United States.... Read More Historic RivertownsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Latimer, Rose to be Honored by The Historical Society September 15, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Richard Rose will both be honored by The Historical Society at... Read More Arts & Entertainment Fantastic Fall Offerings at the JBFC September 13, 2022 Fall in Love with this Season’s Fantastic Films and Events at the Jacob Burns Film Center The JBFC’s compelling... Read More Community News Revived Hudson River Swim Raises $25,000 for Feeding Westchester September 10, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— They went off sometime after 7:00 a.m., jumping off the Nyack Marina pier in four flights, beginning... Read More Historic RivertownsIrvington News Madam Walker Now a Barbie Doll September 9, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Honored in books, films and murals, Irvington’s own Madam C.J. Walker has now been selected by toymaker... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint