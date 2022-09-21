Shirley Ferraro

September 21, 2022

Shirley Ruth Ferraro, 95, of Sleepy Hollow, formerly of Yonkers, NY, passed away at White Plains hospital on Monday, September 20, 2022.

Shirley was born on April 11, 1927 to Alma and Walter Kuss in Yonkers, NY. She was the oldest of two siblings: Edna Turchiano, and Arthur Kuss. She graduated from Commerce H.S. and became a hair beautician.

She married John Ferraro on August 15, 1957 at St. John’s Church in Yonkers. They produced three children: John, Joan and Arthur Ferraro.

After moving to Sleepy Hollow NY in 1981, Shirley became a school crossing guard, where she maintained the school children’s safety for 21 years, before retiring in 2002.

Shirley was a kind, giving, gentle, endlessly optimistic woman, whose presence will be greatly missed by her family, and all who have known her.

Visitation will be on Friday at Coffey Funeral Home from 4PM to 8PM. Her Funeral Mass will be at St. John Paul, II Church in Sleepy Hollow on Saturday at 9:30 followed by interment in St. John’s Church Cemetery in Yonkers.