Shimsky to Run for Reelection on County Board of Legislators

January 13, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

MaryJane Shimsky, Majority Leader on the Westchester County Board of Legislators, has announced she will be running for a sixth term in November.

A legislator since February 2011, Shimsky represents the county’s 12th Legislative District, which includes the Villages of Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson, and Irvington, as well as parts of unincorporated Greenburgh, including Edgemont and most of Hartsdale.

“We have accomplished much during my tenure on the Board of Legislators, using government to improve the lives of all Westchester residents through robust oversight, a renewed emphasis on infrastructure improvements, and a progressive legislative agenda,” Shimsky stated.

Since Westchester County Executive George Latimer took office three years ago, Shimsky said the board has been able to accomplish many things previously blocked, including: banning gun shows at the County Center, protecting immigrants from federal overreach, Tobacco 21, paid sick leave (an issue that has taken on special urgency during the COVID pandemic), and stopping mistreatment of circus animals.

“Under the Latimer Administration, we are finding it much easier to obtain the information we need from county agencies, and budget season much less contentious. We also have advocated successfully for numerous state laws to protect the public health, safety and well-being,” she said.

Shimsky plans on continuing to be strong advocate for the county’s electricity and telecommunications customers. Rebuilding infrastructure, updating recreational offerings, and addressing food insecurity and the threat of homelessness are other issues she will focus on.

“I have the understanding of the public policy, the understanding of the community, and the understanding of the wheels of government to move forward on these pressing issues,” Shimsky said.

“I look forward to continuing my service to the residents of Westchester County. I know that, working together, we can make life better for everyone.”

A 1982 graduate of Yale University, Shimsky earned a law degree from New York University School of Law in 1985. She worked for four years as an Assistant District Attorney in the Appeals Bureau of the Manhattan district attorney’s office. She also taught history and geography at Marymount College in Tarrytown before earning a Ph.D. in History from the City University of New York in 2007.

