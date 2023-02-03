Shimsky Sworn In (for the Fourth Time)

February 3, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

In the company of dozens of fellow Westchester Democrats Thursday evening, newly elected Assemblywoman representing the 92nd District, MaryJane Shimsky, was sworn in by Tarrytown Village Justice Tom McGovern at the Warner Library.

It was, she confessed, her fourth swearing-in, dating back to January 1st when her two-year term in Albany actually began. Shimsky, who succeeds Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, said she values multiple swearing-in ceremonies as “a good way to bring people in the community out, have a dialogue and hear from you and what you care about.”

Her husband, David Agosto, held a copy of the King James version of the Bible from which she later quoted Paul’s First Letter to the Corinthians—the famous passage about how love is patient and kind. “But you don’t really get the full meaning of it until you hear the negative antecedent to it,” said Shimsky, completing the passage. “’If I speak with the tongues of men and of angels but have not love, then I have become only a noisy gong.’”

“We all bring talents to the job,” she said of herself and other elected officials, “but if we don’t have love or caring for the people in the communities we represent, so what?”

Her newfound constituents made amply clear that they would be leaning on the new Assembly member in the months ahead. SAs Sleepy Hollow Ken Wray put it, “We’ve got an awful lot going on in Sleepy Hollow right now, and we can use a lot of help.”