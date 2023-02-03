Government & Politics Shimsky Sworn In (for the Fourth Time) Published 48 mins ago48 mins ago • Bookmarks: 3 With husband David Agosto holding the Bible, MaryJane Shimsky is sworn in by Village Justice Tom McGovern February 3, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— In the company of dozens of fellow Westchester Democrats Thursday evening, newly elected Assemblywoman representing the 92nd District, MaryJane Shimsky, was sworn in by Tarrytown Village Justice Tom McGovern at the Warner Library. It was, she confessed, her fourth swearing-in, dating back to January 1st when her two-year term in Albany actually began. Shimsky, who succeeds Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, said she values multiple swearing-in ceremonies as “a good way to bring people in the community out, have a dialogue and hear from you and what you care about.”Advertisement Her husband, David Agosto, held a copy of the King James version of the Bible from which she later quoted Paul’s First Letter to the Corinthians—the famous passage about how love is patient and kind. “But you don’t really get the full meaning of it until you hear the negative antecedent to it,” said Shimsky, completing the passage. “’If I speak with the tongues of men and of angels but have not love, then I have become only a noisy gong.’” “We all bring talents to the job,” she said of herself and other elected officials, “but if we don’t have love or caring for the people in the communities we represent, so what?” Her newfound constituents made amply clear that they would be leaning on the new Assembly member in the months ahead. SAs Sleepy Hollow Ken Wray put it, “We’ve got an awful lot going on in Sleepy Hollow right now, and we can use a lot of help.” Read or leave a comment on this story...Advertisement Government & Politics Shimsky Sworn In (for the Fourth Time) February 3, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— In the company of dozens of fellow Westchester Democrats Thursday evening, newly elected Assemblywoman representing the 92nd... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsSpecial Hearts With Messages Displayed on Village Streets January 31, 2023 By Robert Kimmel-- With Valentine’s Day approaching, hearts will be appearing on lamp posts along several streets in Tarrytown and... Read More Community NewsTop News Tyre Nichols Murder Draws Social Justice Activists to Irvington Rally January 29, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Some 70 or 80 local activists, politicians and other concerned citizens gathered outside Irvington Village Hall Sunday... Read More Rivertowns Sports First-Year Coach Has Masters School Boys Basketball Team Thinking Big January 29, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- Junior guard Adam Bello does not mince words when asked about the recent history of boys’ basketball... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Public Vote Ahead for Cannabis Dispensaries in Dobbs Ferry January 27, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Residents in the Village of Dobbs Ferry will have the final say as to whether to embrace... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Seeks $1M to Demolish Building Near Former GM Site January 26, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to apply for more than $1 million in... Read More Community NewsHistoric Rivertowns Bethany Arts Community’s Third Annual Black History Month Exhibition Celebrates Westchester’s Mavericks January 26, 2023 By W.B. King-- Driving south on Route 9 in Irvington, it’s hard not to notice Villa Lewaro, an Italianate styled... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News New President at Mercy College January 24, 2023 Dr. Susan L. Parish, whose academic specialty is Health Administration, has been named to succeed Dr. Tim Hall as the... Read More Community NewsTop News Personal Finance: Build a Ladder–And Buy Some Peace of Mind January 24, 2023 By Chip Wagner-- Financially speaking, 2023 is going to be a bumpy ride. We anticipate volatile interest rates and high energy... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown NewsTop News Tarrytown Trustees, Fire Officials Still Working Through Issues January 20, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— Fire officials in Tarrytown made their first public comments Tuesday regarding the Board of Trustees’ recent efforts... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint