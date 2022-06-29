Shimsky Soundly Defeats Abinanti in Democratic Primary

June 29, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky will likely be heading to Albany next year after defeating six-term incumbent State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti Tuesday in a what was a contentious Democratic primary.

According to unofficial results from the Westchester County Board of Elections, Shimsky, who is term limited on the Board of Legislators following a 12-year run that ends this year, bested Abinanti, 5,533 to 4,558, which includes early voting, where Shimsky held a 1,030 to 864 lead. Her margins were especially large in the rivertown villages of Greenburgh

The primary was an all-or-nothing proposition for Abinanti to have a shot at reelection since he has no other ballot line to fall back on in November. Shimsky has also secured the Working Families Party line. She will face Republican Carlo Valente of Hawthorne.

At Barley on the Hudson in Tarrytown Tuesday night, Shimsky thanked her supporters and honored Abinanti, who has not yet officially conceded the race.

“This has been a very spirited campaign and I would like to congratulate my opponent,” Shimsky said. “He served this community, or parts of it, for 35 years. He has done some really good things in those 35 years and we honor his service.”

Prior to being elected to the Assembly in 2010, Abinanti was a Greenburgh Town Councilman and served 10 terms on the county Board of Legislators.

Shimsky got a taste of state government when she worked as Community Relations Director for former Assemblyman Richard Brodsky from 2007-2010.