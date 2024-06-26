Support our Sponsors
Government & Politics

Shimsky Shakes Off Abinanti in Primary; Cacace Rolls in DA Race

June 26, 2024

State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky defeated her predecessor Tom Abinanti in a bitterly contested Democratic primary Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from the Westchester County Board of Elections, Shimsky received 4,552 votes (58%) to Abinanti’s 3,278 (42%).

Abinanti, 77, was ousted by Shimsky in 2022 after representing the district for 12 years. Shimsky, 64, was a Westchester County legislator prior to running to represent the 92nd Assembly District after being term limited.

The main thrust of Abinanti’s opposition to Shimsky was her support of state legislation that could help the hamlet of Edgemont become the Town of Greenburgh’s seventh incorporated village. He was supported in his campaign by Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner.

Shimsky was the co-sponsor of two bills in 2023 that modernized the process for village incorporation in New York State. Among other things, the law, which was signed by Governor Hochul last December, required an in-depth study of the viability of a municipality, such as Edgemont, incorporating, and mandated the creation of a state commission to review it.

However, following a presentation from a firm hired by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins at Greenburgh Town Hall that raised many financial uncertainties about Edgemont incorporating and the subsequent impact on Greenburgh, Shimsky released a statement on March 25 opposing Edgemont becoming a new village.

Shimsky said she voted against a chapter amendment introduced by Stewart Cousins, who has represented Greenburgh and Edgemont since 2007, that provided a 16-year exemption for the two municipalities.

Cacace Defeats Wagstaff

Meanwhile, in the Democratic primary for Westchester District Attorney, retired court judge Susan Cacace was the clear winner.

Cacace, a retired county court judge, received 23,053 votes (58%) while William Wagstaff, a civil rights attorney, picked up 12,428 (31%).

Adeel Mirza, who officially withdrew from the race two weeks ago but remained on the ballot, received 4,061 votes (10%).

Cacace was endorsed by current District Attorney Mimi Rocah.

“The voters of Westchester have spoken,” she said. “This is the first battle in the war. Hopefully they will vote the same way in November.”

Wagstaff was looking to become the first black district attorney in the history of Westchester.

“I have been a staple in the community. I have been fighting for civil rights for all,” he said after conceding the race. “This is not the last Westchester has seen of William Wagstaff.”

Cacace will be running against Republican John Sarcone in the November election.

 

