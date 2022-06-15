Advertisement
  • Abbott House
  • You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Letters to the Editor

Shimsky is the Best Candidate for District 92

June 14, 2022

Dear Editor:

I am writing in support of MaryJane Shimsky for State Assembly.  Shimsky has been on the Westchester County Board of Legislators for the past 11 years and has been the Majority Leader for the past two – a role from which she stepped down for the sake of this race—MaryJane is ready to be effective in Albany from day one.  She would be the first woman ever to win this Assembly seat.

MaryJane is a champion for reproductive rights and is a sponsor of the current clinic access bill—legislation that finally looks to succeed, due in large part to her persistence in advocating for it for more than ten years. She is a staunch support of Human Rights and is a sponsor of the current bill to update the County Charter with person-centered language (i.e., a person is not their disability; a person has a disability).

MaryJane previously supported the County’s anti-discriminatory harassment law, immigrant protection law, ban on conversion therapy for minors, ”safe leave” law for domestic violence survivors, co-op disclosure law, “fair chance to work” law, “ban the box” law, requirement to post salary ranges, and ban on salary history questions.

MaryJane is the best candidate in this race and I feel that, based on her experience and record, she will be the Assemblyperson that the 92nd District needs to represent all of us vigorously and effectively.

Thank you,

Kimberly Marcus

Tarrytown, NY

