Government & Politics
Sleepy Hollow News

Sheeran Appointed Trustee to Fill Vacancy in Sleepy Hollow

Patrick Sheeran
August 28, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Sleepy Hollow business owner was appointed earlier this month to fill the unexpired term of Sandra Spiro on the village’s Board of Trustees.

On Aug. 15, Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna announced he was appointing Patrick Sheeran following a six-week search. Spiro, who was a trustee since 2016, resigned from the board in July with eight months left on her fourth term since she was moving to Riverdale.

Rutyna said he received widespread positive feedback when he spoke to people in the community that he was considering Sheeran.

“That speaks volumes of what we think he’ll be able to do on the board,” Rutyna said at the meeting. “We’re really excited to have you.”

Sheeran opened the Beekman Ale House in March 2021 on Beekman Ave. in downtown Sleepy Hollow with his brother, Luke Sheeran. He has since moved from above the business to a house he purchased on Pocantico St. with his wife, Christine.
His business has been recognized for a number of accolades, such as 2023 Best of Westchester and top 100 Pizza restaurants in the USA and Canada on YELP.

Sheeran said when he was notified of the vacancy on the board he thought “it was an opportunity I would be foolish to pass up.”

“I am fully invested in town both professionally and personally. I believe that owning and operating the Beekman Ale House allows me to bring a unique perspective to the board,” Sheeran said. “My focus would certainly be improving Beekman Ave. and making it more vibrant. We definitely could improve commercial space tenancy and make our Main St. more attractive and useful for residents.”

Sheeran, whose term ends in April 2024, attended Fairfield College Preparatory School in Fairfield Connecticut, and graduated from Manhattan College with a BS in Finance. His career path began working in his family’s bars and restaurants in Midtown Manhattan. After graduating he began working in Wealth Management at Merrill Lynch before returning to his roots and opening a place of his own.

He enjoys participating in the Sleepy Hollow Half Marathon and the 10k Run with his wife and brother, and also enjoys taking his dogs to Kingsland Point Park.

