Share Your Video – Add Your Voice!

March 5, 2021

On March 14, 2020, the first local government shut down indoor dining for their community’s restaurants. It kicked off what has been the most challenging phase that the U.S. restaurant industry has ever seen. Over 110,000 restaurants of every shape and size have shut their doors, and over 2 million workers are still without an industry job.

Restaurants are approaching March 14, 2021, with an incredibly different landscape. Our recovery remains undefined and uncertain, depending on everything from vaccination rates to government support to reopening guidelines. In short, we cannot stop our advocacy efforts, and the National Restaurant Association and our state partners are not taking our foot off the gas pedal by even a little bit.

As March 14, 2021 approaches, we need to make sure that our industry remains a priority for policymakers here in Washington and in every state capitol. We are on a path to recovery, but a long road is ahead of us.

We are assembling an advocacy video that illustrates what this industry has endured, why we are not giving up, and what our outlook is. And we hope that you can play a starring role.

Can you take a couple of minutes and record a selfie video on what you and your restaurant have endured over the past 11 months – and what the future looks like? Below are a few sample questions and a link to get started – this is a time to be honest, candid, and unscripted.

  • When restaurants were first shut down in March 2020, what was your reaction?
  • What have the past 11 months have been like for you and your restaurant?
  • What challenges have you faced keeping your restaurant open during the pandemic?
  • What has kept you going and keeps you motivated in 2021 to continue serving customers?
We can’t wait to add your voice for a powerful tribute to the industry that drives America. Thank you.
