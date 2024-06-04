Shames JCC on the Hudson Celebrates Expanded Space

June 4, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

More than 200 guests last week celebrated the widely anticipated expanded space at The Harold & Elaine Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown.

The more than 13,000-square-foot addition includes a community space with tables and a lounge for co-working, as well as a modern, state-of-the-art theater and event space called The Ark, which can seat up to 400 people for performances, concerts, lectures, films and celebratory moments.

The project cost approximately $2.5 million, with about 80% of those funds coming from private donations.

“Our expanded facilities and the addition of The Ark mark a new chapter for the JCC, enabling us to serve our community better and offer more high-quality productions and events,” said Adam Weiss, CEO of the JCC. “We are deeply grateful to our honorees and all attendees for their support, and look forward to filling The Ark with culture, education, entertainment, and celebrations for our community.”

The Ark is already booked for Shakespearean theater programs for children and musical theater performances with Anywhere Theater Company, lectures and performances with Thoughtful Productions, community social action projects with Million Meal Project, Holocaust education with the 13 Drivers Licenses exhibit, a Juneteenth soul shuffle line dance class with Steve “Fun Bunch” Dillard, a children’s concert and book fair with PJ Library, and community movie nights.

“The Shames JCC on the Hudson was very important to my parents, and it was important to my whole family to see it thrive because of their commitment,” said Barbara Livenstein, JCC supporter and daughter of Elaine and Harold Shames. “Now it is positioned to become even more of a vibrant hub, with a greater capacity to welcome more people and diversify our programming. With its growth, I know it will only further succeed in bringing enriching experiences, joy, and connection for all ages.”