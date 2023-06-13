Sponsor
Shames JCC on Hudson Breaks Ground on a 13,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion

JCC staff members, leaders and local politicians celebrate in the cavernous space that will become a theater
June 13, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

It was just seven years ago that the Shames JCC on Hudson opened an expanded athletic complex, with a gym, fitness center and pool on land that used to be part of a General Motors training facility on Tarrytown’s South Broadway. The goal was to make the JCC “a destination for folks in the rivertowns,” said JCC board chair Brad Schwartz at a groundbreaking June 13. “And boy did we accomplish that! This place,” he added, “is buzzing.”

To accommodate the newfound buzz, the center launched a campaign to supplement the athletic and meeting spaces with a state-of-the-art theater equipped for live performances, films and concerts, with an adjacent café and lounge area—a rivertowns-scale version of Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall.

The total cost of the expansion will be between $1.5 and $2 million, raised largely through private fundraising but with the help of government contributions. On hand for the groundbreaking was State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, bearing a large replica of a check in the amount of $200,000.

left to right: Mitchell Shames, Barbara Livenstein, County Executive George Latimer, JCC CEO Adam Weiss and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins

Once again, a significant portion of funds raised came from the Shames family. Mitchell Shames and his stepsister Barbara Livenstein, descendants of the center’s namesakes, Harold and Elaine Shames, were there to represent 99-year-old Harold Shames at the groundbreaking.

Along with the new theater and café, the center last week added a new playground that was funded through a New York State grant as well as private donations.

Before the athletic complex was built, starting in 2017, there were approximately 500 “member units,“ each representing an individual or a couple. “We now have approximately 2,500 member units,” said JCC CEO Adam Weiss, adding, “The number of actual people is at least double that.”

With the completion of the entertainment and dining component, expected sometime next spring, the membership is all but certain to grow more. Though JCC stands for “Jewish Community Center,” membership is open to all regardless of religious affiliation.

The newly-opened playground

In addition to swimming, basketball, Pilates, yoga, fitness training and spinning, the JCC jumped on the pickleball bandwagon this past year, installing nets in the the basketball court on weekends. During summer months, there are camps for four different age categories.

Individual memberships cost $77-a-month (with a one-time $50 entry fee); seniors 65-and-over pay $60-a-month. A full family membership costs $144-a-month.

