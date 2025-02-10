Support our Sponsors
SH Wrestling Program Grappling to Return to Glory Days

(L-R:) Captains Kelvin Jimenez, Brandon Arevalo, Miles Sheridan and Thomas Hudson. (photo by Taylor Burnett)
February 10, 2025

By Tom Pedulla—

A wonderful memory of an extraordinary accomplishment has given way to a wrenching turn of events for Sleepy Hollow’s wrestling program.

It was only last winter that eighth-graders Dorian Hidalgo, Kelvin Jiminez and T.J. Kellas stood shoulder to shoulder with freshmen Silas Corveddu and Rafael Rodriguez and beamed with pride as newly-crowned sectional champions.

They had come up through the ranks at Sleepy Hollow and learned their lessons so well that they achieved sectional supremacy at remarkably young ages. In that instant, the future seemed blindingly bright for the Horsemen.

And then it wasn’t.

Apparently convinced they could create better athletic and academic opportunities for themselves elsewhere, everyone from that star-studded group except Jiminez left the program that had so meticulously developed their talent for years.

Hidalgo and Rodriguez transferred to Iona Prep. Corveddu opted for Hotchkiss School in Salisbury, Ct. And then, in the biggest blow of all, heavyweight Kellas took his fiery nature and abundant talent to Blair Academy, a national wrestling power in Blairstown, N.J.

With highly regarded head coach Brian Tompkins missing significant time due to illness, it was left to his son Connor to make the most of the talent that remained. Sleepy Hollow is hardly alone among public schools struggling to retain their finest student-athletes.

“We don’t have any ill will or hard feelings toward anyone who is not here. They have their personal decisions they made and nothing against them,” Connor said. “We wish them well.”

Senior captain Brandon Arevalo said he understood the decisions the athletes and their families made. “A lot of those guys have great potential. They are going to a better place for them to take it to the next level,” he said. “It’s going to benefit them for the future.”

Arevalo and the others kept their heads down and continued to work hard. He joined Jiminez, junior Miles Sheridan and Michael Variano in producing at least 25 wins this season.

Jiminez, a rare team captain as a freshman, remains deeply committed to Sleepy Hollow. His family has maintained strong ties to the school for many years. His father, Carlos, was a state champion for the Horseman. His late uncle, Juan Carlos, was a two-time state champion under Tompkins.

Sleepy Hollow’s wrestling room feels like a second home to Jiminez. “Even when I graduate, I will still show up, show my love and my support,” he said. “These coaches, I grew up with them. They are like my family.”

There are high hopes that Jiminez can produce another sectional crown, this time at 116 pounds. He prevailed at 101 a year ago.

“He’s definitely one of the top kids in his weight class,” Connor said. “He’s just dedicated. He wrestled all off-season. He shows up every day and works hard. It’s been a part of his family and who he is. He wants to do well and succeed and the time he puts in is showing.”

Variano made tremendous strides after he struggled to get above the break-even mark last season. “He loves to compete,” Connor said. Sheridan looks to be a force in the sectionals at 170 pounds.

But instead of being the powerhouse everyone expected, Sleepy Hollow was suddenly forced into rebuilding mode. Connor remains optimistic. “We only graduate a couple of seniors who contributed to the lineup this year,” he noted. “We have some returners and some kids who are new to the sport. They really dedicated themselves to the season.”

The future would appear to be bright again with approximately 30 wrestlers who show promise at the modified level. Time will tell.

