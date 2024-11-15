SH Man Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Contraband to Prisoners

November 15, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Sleepy Hollow man will serve two months in Westchester County Jail after pleading guilty Thursday to working with a correction officer to smuggle contraband to prisoners at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining in exchange for payments.

Francis De La Cruz, 25, pled guilty to first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony, and fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor. His prison sentence is scheduled to begin on January 9, followed by five years of probation.

On November 2, De La Cruz and Jose Estevez-Luciano, 33, of Irvington, were indicted for conspiring to smuggle cell phones and other contraband into Sing Sing between October 14, 2021 and August 2, 2023.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, the duo agreed that De La Cruz would receive the contraband and accept payments from associates of the incarcerated individuals at the direction of Estevez-Luciano, a New York State correction officer assigned to Sing Sing since 2015.

De La Cruz would then provide the contraband to Estevez-Luciano, who would deliver the contraband to the incarcerated individuals in exchange for the payments.

It is further alleged that Estevez-Luciano smuggled cell phones and other contraband into the prison and delivered it to incarcerated individuals with the agreement to accept payments, including one payment being in excess of $5,000.

“A correction officer allegedly violated his oath and duty by working with someone outside the facility to create a potentially dangerous environment for the incarcerated population and his fellow officers,” Rocah stated.

Estevez-Luciano, who was suspended without pay following his arraignment, was charged with Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, Bribe Receiving in the Second Degree, 12 counts of Bribe Receiving in the Third Degree, 12 counts of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree, and 13 counts of Official Misconduct. He is due to appear in Westchester County Court on November 18.

“The Department has zero tolerance for misconduct by staff, especially that which jeopardizes the safety of their colleagues, as well as incarcerated individuals and the community at large,” said New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Acting Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello. “This alleged conduct of the correction officer in this case is an egregious violation of the oath of office and a gross dereliction of duty.”