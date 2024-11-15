Support our Sponsors
St. Johns Dobbs Ferry ER
Sleepy Hollow News
Top News

SH Man Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Contraband to Prisoners

• Bookmarks: 6

November 15, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Sleepy Hollow man will serve two months in Westchester County Jail after pleading guilty Thursday to working with a correction officer to smuggle contraband to prisoners at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining in exchange for payments.

Francis De La Cruz, 25, pled guilty to first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony, and fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor. His prison sentence is scheduled to begin on January 9, followed by five years of probation.

Support our Sponsors
Sunnyside Federal Savings - Irvington NY

On November 2, De La Cruz and Jose Estevez-Luciano, 33, of Irvington, were indicted for conspiring to smuggle cell phones and other contraband into Sing Sing between October 14, 2021 and August 2, 2023.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, the duo agreed that De La Cruz would receive the contraband and accept payments from associates of the incarcerated individuals at the direction of Estevez-Luciano, a New York State correction officer assigned to Sing Sing since 2015.

De La Cruz would then provide the contraband to Estevez-Luciano, who would deliver the contraband to the incarcerated individuals in exchange for the payments.

It is further alleged that Estevez-Luciano smuggled cell phones and other contraband into the prison and delivered it to incarcerated individuals with the agreement to accept payments, including one payment being in excess of $5,000.

“A correction officer allegedly violated his oath and duty by working with someone outside the facility to create a potentially dangerous environment for the incarcerated population and his fellow officers,” Rocah stated.

Estevez-Luciano, who was suspended without pay following his arraignment, was charged with Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, Bribe Receiving in the Second Degree, 12 counts of Bribe Receiving in the Third Degree, 12 counts of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree, and 13 counts of Official Misconduct.  He is due to appear in Westchester County Court on November 18.

“The Department has zero tolerance for misconduct by staff, especially that which jeopardizes the safety of their colleagues, as well as incarcerated individuals and the community at large,” said New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Acting Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello.This alleged conduct of the correction officer in this case is an egregious violation of the oath of office and a gross dereliction of duty.”

 

 

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Piccola Trattoria Dobbs Ferry, NY
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence - real estate townhome for sale in Sleepy Hollow
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Read More
SH Man Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Contraband to Prisoners

SH Man Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Contraband to Prisoners

November 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Sleepy Hollow man will serve two months in Westchester County Jail after pleading guilty Thursday to...
Read More
Fatal Incident at Towers in Tarrytown Ruled a Suicide

Fatal Incident at Towers in Tarrytown Ruled a Suicide

November 14, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The death of a 34-year-old woman at Franklin Towers in Tarrytown is being investigated as a suicide....
Read More
Ardsley School District Hires New Director of Special Education

Ardsley School District Hires New Director of Special Education

November 12, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley School District has announced Marianna Dougherty as its new Director of Special Education. Dougherty joins...
Read More
Racist Text Messages Sent Nationwide Addressed Locally

Racist Text Messages Sent Nationwide Addressed Locally

November 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Racist text messages sent nationwide to Black and brown individuals, including students, from unknown sources after Election...
Read More
The New Guy On The Tarrytown Board

The New Guy On The Tarrytown Board

November 8, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees election was uncontested, but there is a new face in the lineup:...
Read More
Voting–In Sickness and In Health

Voting–In Sickness and In Health

November 6, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--       When Lauren Novotny was admitted to Phelps Hospital on Friday, November 1, she had another concern...
Read More
Persevering Songstress Lucinda Williams Returns To The Cap

Persevering Songstress Lucinda Williams Returns To The Cap

November 6, 2024
By W.B. King-- When The Hudson Independent caught up with the multi-Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Lucinda Williams by phone from...
Read More
Rabid Raccoon Found in Tarrytown

Rabid Raccoon Found in Tarrytown

November 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Westchester County Department of Health is notifying residents that a rabid raccoon was found acting aggressively...
Read More
Phelps Raises Record For Cancer Care

Phelps Raises Record For Cancer Care

November 6, 2024
At its annual Champagne Ball fundraiser at Sleepy Hollow Country Club on October 18, Northwell Phelps Hospital raised a record...
Read More
Dows Lane Students Choose School Drive in Mock Election

Dows Lane Students Choose School Drive in Mock Election

November 6, 2024
In a lesson about democracy, kindergarten through third grade students at Dows Lane Elementary School took part in a mock...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
165 views
bookmark icon