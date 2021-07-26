Local News
Our Schools
Sleepy Hollow News

SH High Student Selected for NASA College Internship

• Bookmarks: 2

Isabella Levine
July 26, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Isabella Levine, a rising junior at Sleepy Hollow High School, has been selected from 750 applicants nationwide for the prestigious STEM Enhancement in Earth and Space Science (SEES) summer internship run through The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research.

Levine and her peers are working with scientists and engineers virtually to conduct authentic research from data received from NASA’s Earth observing satellites, as well as designing Mars habitats, Lunar Exploration, and robotics.

Levine’s specific project is related to tracking mosquito migration, which requires hands-on work to set traps and collect data and then to input and review the data. Ultimately, this work makes the NASA satellites more accurate.

“This is an amazing opportunity to learn from incredible people,” Levine said. “I have a mentor assigned to me who is going into college, and I get to attend two or three seminars each week with actual NASA scientists. I even present my findings in a group forum.”

The nationally competitive program, sponsored by NASA’s Texas Space Grant Consortium, selects students who will increase their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through Earth and space education. The program requires 120 hours of work over a four-week period involving reading and annotating journal articles, earning Python coding and engaging with NASA researchers.

Levine, who is also enrolled in the science research program at Sleepy Hollow High School, had the option to pursue her work independently or with a team, and chose the latter.

“I like to collaborate, so I work better with a team. I enjoy the process of learning from one another,” she said.

She went on to say that she hopes that she can become a program mentor is a couple of years. SEES is a collaborative effort of Texas Space Grant Consortium members and affiliates, NASA, and The University of Texas at Austin.

Share the News!
SH High Student Selected for NASA College Internship

SH High Student Selected for NASA College Internship

July 26, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Isabella Levine, a rising junior at Sleepy Hollow High School, has been selected from 750 applicants nationwide...
Read More
Soccer Standout Giving National Championship Dream One Last Shot 

Soccer Standout Giving National Championship Dream One Last Shot 

July 24, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- One last shot. Although Sleepy Hollow’s Samantha Coffey was drafted 12th overall last January by the Portland Thorns...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop

Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop

July 24, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- A Dobbs Ferry man has been indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for the attempted murder...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Chess Champion Competing in National Tournament

Dobbs Ferry Chess Champion Competing in National Tournament

July 21, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- A 19-year-old Dobbs Ferry resident is one of only 10 men who qualified to compete in one...
Read More
Tarrytown Board Agrees To Lead Effort To Fund RiverWalk Extension Under Cuomo Bridge

Tarrytown Board Agrees To Lead Effort To Fund RiverWalk Extension Under Cuomo Bridge

July 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Ned Sullivan, President of the influential environmental group Scenic Hudson, made a special trip to Tarrytown Monday...
Read More
Irvington’s Main Street School Parking Lot To Become Open-Air Theater Stage July 23-25

Irvington’s Main Street School Parking Lot To Become Open-Air Theater Stage July 23-25

July 19, 2021
by Brad Ogden– Irvington Theater continues its summer of in-person, outdoor events on July 23, 24 and 25 with the...
Read More
Regeneron Plans $1.8 Billion Expansion of Tarrytown Site

Regeneron Plans $1.8 Billion Expansion of Tarrytown Site

July 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--  Regeneron is planning to invest approximately $1.8 billion over six years to expand its research, preclinical manufacturing...
Read More
Tim Facciola of Sleepy Hollow Wins Pulitzer

Tim Facciola of Sleepy Hollow Wins Pulitzer

July 14, 2021
Timothy M.Facciola of Philipse Manor, Sleepy Hollow, won a Pulitzer Prize on Friday, June 11, for Public Service journalism coverage...
Read More
COVID Update: The Virus Is Gaining On Us Again

COVID Update: The Virus Is Gaining On Us Again

July 14, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Those who pay attention to the dashboards and daily reports from Governor Cuomo have seen it creeping...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2021 Receives Diplomas

Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2021 Receives Diplomas

July 12, 2021
The 120th commencement ceremony for Dobbs Ferry High School was held last month at the Dobbs Ferry waterfront. The following...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
11 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *