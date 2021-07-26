SH High Student Selected for NASA College Internship

July 26, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Isabella Levine, a rising junior at Sleepy Hollow High School, has been selected from 750 applicants nationwide for the prestigious STEM Enhancement in Earth and Space Science (SEES) summer internship run through The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research.

Levine and her peers are working with scientists and engineers virtually to conduct authentic research from data received from NASA’s Earth observing satellites, as well as designing Mars habitats, Lunar Exploration, and robotics.

Levine’s specific project is related to tracking mosquito migration, which requires hands-on work to set traps and collect data and then to input and review the data. Ultimately, this work makes the NASA satellites more accurate.

“This is an amazing opportunity to learn from incredible people,” Levine said. “I have a mentor assigned to me who is going into college, and I get to attend two or three seminars each week with actual NASA scientists. I even present my findings in a group forum.”

The nationally competitive program, sponsored by NASA’s Texas Space Grant Consortium, selects students who will increase their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through Earth and space education. The program requires 120 hours of work over a four-week period involving reading and annotating journal articles, earning Python coding and engaging with NASA researchers.

Levine, who is also enrolled in the science research program at Sleepy Hollow High School, had the option to pursue her work independently or with a team, and chose the latter.

“I like to collaborate, so I work better with a team. I enjoy the process of learning from one another,” she said.

She went on to say that she hopes that she can become a program mentor is a couple of years. SEES is a collaborative effort of Texas Space Grant Consortium members and affiliates, NASA, and The University of Texas at Austin.