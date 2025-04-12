April 12, 2025
Serenity Now!
April 12, 2025
SERENITY NOW! See the light through the trees By Krista Madsen By miracles (gumption), I traded in my little land upstate for...Read More
Groundbreaking Held for Serenity Garden at Phelps Hospital
April 11, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A groundbreaking event was held Thursday for a new Serenity Garden at Northwell Phelps Hospital in Sleepy...Read More
Ardsley High School Announces Class of 2025 Valedictorian and Salutatorian
April 11, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ardsley High School has announced its top academic achievers for the Class of 2025, with Niamh O'Donovan...Read More
New Power Ranking Schedule in High School Football a Big Change
April 10, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- A new approach to football scheduling that may pain Dobbs Ferry appears to be a significant gain...Read More
TNT Basketball Champs Honored by Tarrytown Leaders
April 7, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two teams from the local TNT basketball program were recently honored by the Tarrytown Board of Trustees...Read More
Anti-Trump Rally Draws More Than A Thousand To Hastings
April 7, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- They were mad as hell and they wanted President Trump to feel it. One of some 1,400...Read More
ASIFF Returns to the Irvington Theater April 26
April 6, 2025
By Shana Liebman-- ASIFF, the internationally renowned film festival,returns to Irvington’s Town Hall Theater, its historic venue, after a 5-year...Read More
“Happy Birthday, Dear Washington…”
April 6, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- His actual birthday was on April 3rd, but Saturday, April 5th was more convenient for a party...Read More
DeCicco & Sons Opens New Location in Sleepy Hollow
April 5, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Residents in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown now have a second supermarket in the area to do their...Read More
Irvington Middle School Students Earn Writing Contest Awards
April 5, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Four Irvington Middle School students recently earned writing awards from the Hudson Valley Writers Center’s Environmental Writing...Read More
