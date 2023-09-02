Sponsor
September Movies @ Warner Library

September 2, 2023

Wednesday Movie Matinees at 2 pm on the third floor
September 6Are You There God, It’s me Margaret – When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence. Based on Judy Blume’s timeless classic novel.
Starring: Abby Ryder FortsonRachel McAdamsand Kathy Bates.  2023 PG-13 1h 46m
September 13You Hurt My Feelings – A novelist’s long-standing marriage suddenly turns upside down when she overhears her husband give his honest reaction to her latest book.
Starring: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins,
 and Arian Moayed. 2023 R 1h 33m
September 20/ My Imaginary Country — My Imaginary Country documents a new kind of grassroots protest, one in which every participant is also a citizen journalist; in which police and army atrocities are captured by a hundred phone cameras. The message is ultimately one of hope: for Chileans, this time at least, protest has resulted in real and meaningful changes. Directed by Patricio Guzmán. Documentary. Spanish with English Subtitles. 2022 NR 1h 23m
September 27/ Little Richard I am Everything/ Throughout his life, Little Richard careened between religion, sex and rock ‘n’ roll. A treasure trove of archival material brings to life a revolutionary figure, one who reinvented popular music as the ultimate form of self-expression. With interviews with music legends of all kinds including Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Tom Jones, Pat Boone, & Billie Porter. Documentary. 2022 NR 1h 41m
Masks optional. Social Distancing requested.
Also the room can be cold, dress warmly
Visit us @ Warner Library!
We are open
10-6 Monday-Wednesday
1-9 Thursday
10-5 Friday and Saturday
1-5 Sunday/ starting Sept. 10
September Movies @ Warner Library

