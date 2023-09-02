Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News September Movies @ Warner Library Published 6 hours ago6h ago • Bookmarks: 1 September 2, 2023 Wednesday Movie Matinees at 2 pm on the third floor September 6/ Are You There God, It’s me Margaret – When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence. Based on Judy Blume’s timeless classic novel. Starring: Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, and Kathy Bates. 2023 PG-13 1h 46m September 13/ You Hurt My Feelings – A novelist’s long-standing marriage suddenly turns upside down when she overhears her husband give his honest reaction to her latest book. Starring: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, and Arian Moayed. 2023 R 1h 33m September 20/ My Imaginary Country — My Imaginary Country documents a new kind of grassroots protest, one in which every participant is also a citizen journalist; in which police and army atrocities are captured by a hundred phone cameras. The message is ultimately one of hope: for Chileans, this time at least, protest has resulted in real and meaningful changes. Directed by Patricio Guzmán. Documentary. Spanish with English Subtitles. 2022 NR 1h 23m September 27/ Little Richard I am Everything/ Throughout his life, Little Richard careened between religion, sex and rock ‘n’ roll. A treasure trove of archival material brings to life a revolutionary figure, one who reinvented popular music as the ultimate form of self-expression. With interviews with music legends of all kinds including Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Tom Jones, Pat Boone, & Billie Porter. Documentary. 2022 NR 1h 41m Masks optional. Social Distancing requested. Also the room can be cold, dress warmly Visit us @ Warner Library! We are open 10-6 Monday-Wednesday 1-9 Thursday 10-5 Friday and Saturday 1-5 Sunday/ starting Sept. 10 Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles For the Love of Freaks September 2, 2023 FOR THE LOVE OF FREAKS: Because it takes one to know one By Krista Madsen– My favorite class in grad school at... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News September Movies @ Warner Library September 2, 2023 Wednesday Movie Matinees at 2 pm on the third floor September 6/ Are You There God, It’s me Margaret - When her... Read More Irvington News Irvington Senior Recognized for Food Pantry Donations September 1, 2023 Westchester County Board of Legislators Chair Benjamin Boykin recognized Jonah Goldberg, an Irvington High School student for his efforts over... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Historical Society to Offer Programs on Carving September 1, 2023 The Historical Society Serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown, Inc. (The Historical Society) is offering a series of programs this fall... Read More Environmental News State Asked to Study Wastewater Procedures at Indian Pt. September 1, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo With Gov. Kathy Hochul signing into law a bill that prohibits the dumping of radioactive waste into... Read More Health News West Nile Virus Detected in Westchester August 31, 2023 Westchester County has learned of its first positive human case of West Nile Virus this year, which was confirmed in... Read More School News Rivertowns High Schools Rate High in U.S. News Rankings August 31, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Four rivertown high schools, including Irvington and Dobbs Ferry, made the top 1,000 “best” high schools in... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News With His New Funk and R&B Album, a Former Hackley History Professor Returns to His First Passion August 31, 2023 By W.B. King-- Illustrating the twists and turns of a road less travelled, Eliot King Smith's forthcoming album, Short Life,... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Horsemen Striving to Take Step in Right Direction on Gridiron August 30, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- In his effort to revive a once-proud football program at Sleepy Hollow High School, third-year coach Jerry... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Tarrytown School District Partners with Energy Solutions Leader August 29, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown School District has formed a partnership with a leader in energy solutions in an effort... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint