Senior Happenings – May 2019

Senior Benefits Information Center (SBIC): Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. a trained counselor from SBIC is on hand at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Sign up at the Reference Desk or call 631-7734. To ask questions outside regular counseling hours call 231-3260.

Senior Van: Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, a van is available for seniors who need transportation. Call the Tarrytown Village Hall at 631-7873 or the Sleepy Hollow Recreation Dept. at 366-5109.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE

43 Wildey St., Tarrytown, 631-0205

Greenburgh Nutrition Program: Hot Lunch: Available weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a $2.50 donation. Call 631-2717 for more information.

Meals on Wheels : Meals are delivered daily to home-bound seniors for a low cost. Visit the Meals on Wheels link for more information.

Plus other activities Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neighborhood House in Tarrytown. Suggested contribution $3. Call 330-3855.

Computer Class: 11a.m. Tuesdays (please call).

Yoga on the Chair: 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

Tai Chi: 11 a.m. Thursdays.

Senior Canteen: informal social group, 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Movies: 1 p.m. Fridays.

Mah Jongg: 1 p.m. Fridays

Bridge and Card Club: 1 p.m. Fridays.

TARRYTOWN SENIOR CENTER

Pierson Park, 631-2304. Annual donation is $15.

Exercise: 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Nickle Bingo: 12:30 p.m. Mondays.

Book Club: Mondays 3 to 5 p.m.

It Takes a Village 10591: Seniors meet on the second Tuesday of each month from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at The Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns, 42 N. Broadway. The program includes a speaker, conversation, and refreshments. All are welcome. Call 914-222-5116 or visit www.itav10591.org.

Sleepy Hollow Senior Citizens Programs

Van Service: A van is available at no charge for seniors who need transportation to doctor’s appointments or other local services. The bus goes out every Wednesday morning for grocery shopping. Seniors interested in going shopping, should call the day before. Call the Sleepy Hollow Recreation Dept. at 366-5109 before 3 p.m. the day before transportation is needed.

Seniors Club: The Sleepy Hollow Seniors Club has meetings at 1 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month (or on Tuesdays if that Monday is a holiday) at the James F. Galgano Senior Center, 55 Elm St. Contact Sleepy Hollow Seniors President Susan McCarthy 366-5109 for more information on how to join.

Senior Recreation Programs: The village provides free exercise classes and activities for seniors, including yoga, computer classes and ceramics. Swimming is also available at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Kendal on Hudson, 1010 Kendal Way. All other activities take place at the James F. Galgano Senior Center. See the recreation activities page for current offerings or call the recreation department. at 366-5109.

Dobbs Ferry Senior Citizens Programs

Village of Dobbs Ferry Senior Fitness Club: All programs take place at the Dobbs Ferry Public Library, 55 Main St.

The following two programs take place on alternating Mondays: Line Dancing is held from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m.; Dance Exercise is offered from 11 a.m. to noon.

Chair Yoga is offered on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. On Wednesdays, from 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Exercise is held. Yoga is held on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call 231-8529.