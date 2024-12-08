Support our Sponsors
St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
Top News

Senior Dies in Condo Fire in Tarrytown

• Bookmarks: 16

December 8, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

A 77-year-old woman was killed in a fire just after midnight Thursday at a condominium complex on Martling Ave.

The Tarrytown Fire Department was dispatched Dec. 5 at about 12:15 a.m. following a report of smoke from neighbors.

Support our Sponsors
La Catena Restaurant Ardsley - holiday parties

Engine 80 Captain Patrick Derivan Jr. and Lieutenant Scotty Weaver forced entry to the unit and were met by a heavy volume of smoke and fire on the first floor. More resources were added to the scene to and proactive measures were taken to locate, isolate, and extinguish the fire prior to spreading to adjacent units.

Weaver and Derivan then proceeded with a primary search of the residence where they found a female victim and removed her to the front of the home. Life saving measures were attempted at that time, but the unidentified woman succumbed to her injuries.

Weaver and Derivan Jr. then reentered the building to resume their search and began extinguishing the fire while additional resources and hose lines were being put into place.

“While there was fire and smoke damage to two of the surrounding units, our crews worked quickly to evacuate the other six units and minimize damage.” Chief Patrick Derivan said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the Tarrytown Police Department.

Tarrytown received mutual aid assistance from several area agencies, including the Sleepy Hollow, Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Pocantico Hills, Ardsley, Hastings and Ossining fire departments.

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • La Catena Restaurant Ardsley - holiday parties
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence - real estate townhome for sale in Sleepy Hollow
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
Weremother

Weremother

December 8, 2024
WEREMOTHER: Nightbitch & Yellowjacket By Krista Madsen Give me a long four-day weekend (Thanksgiving) and I’m most likely—as my former Home|body title...
Read More
Senior Dies in Condo Fire in Tarrytown

Senior Dies in Condo Fire in Tarrytown

December 8, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 77-year-old woman was killed in a fire just after midnight Thursday at a condominium complex on...
Read More
Local Boys’ Hoops Team Looking to Hit Their Stride for Postseason

Local Boys’ Hoops Team Looking to Hit Their Stride for Postseason

December 6, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- The local high school boys’ basketball season is ready to get into full swing. Here is an...
Read More
Kendal on Hudson Renovation Project in SH Receives County Financing

Kendal on Hudson Renovation Project in SH Receives County Financing

December 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A renovation project at Kendal on Hudson in Sleepy Hollow recently received a financial boost from Westchester...
Read More
Tarrytown Ranks High in Nation for Main Street Holiday Shopping

Tarrytown Ranks High in Nation for Main Street Holiday Shopping

December 5, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- When it comes to rivertowns, Tarrytown is often mentioned as one of Westchester’s jewels. Now, Tarrytown has...
Read More
Girls Varsity Basketball Teams Enter Season with Optimism

Girls Varsity Basketball Teams Enter Season with Optimism

December 4, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- The local girls’ basketball season is tipping off. Here is a look at each team in the...
Read More
Students ‘Hit the Boards!’ at Irvington Middle School

Students ‘Hit the Boards!’ at Irvington Middle School

December 2, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- When students at Irvington Middle School hear the phrase “hit the boards,” they enthusiastically dive into the...
Read More
Loscher Looks to Turn Around SH Boys Basketball Program

Loscher Looks to Turn Around SH Boys Basketball Program

December 1, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow High School’s long-suffering boys’ basketball program, which may have reached its nadir with three-win seasons...
Read More
A Triumvirate Of Legendary Broadway Composers

A Triumvirate Of Legendary Broadway Composers

November 29, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- When the last notes of Sunday in the Park with George ended, a packed house audience at...
Read More
Show & Tell: Ichabod’s Head

Show & Tell: Ichabod’s Head

November 29, 2024
SHOW & TELL | ICHABOD'S HEAD: A guest tale rises from the rich soil of Sleepy Hollow By Krista Madsen--...
Read More
16 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
678 views
bookmark icon