Senior Dies in Condo Fire in Tarrytown

December 8, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

A 77-year-old woman was killed in a fire just after midnight Thursday at a condominium complex on Martling Ave.

The Tarrytown Fire Department was dispatched Dec. 5 at about 12:15 a.m. following a report of smoke from neighbors.

Engine 80 Captain Patrick Derivan Jr. and Lieutenant Scotty Weaver forced entry to the unit and were met by a heavy volume of smoke and fire on the first floor. More resources were added to the scene to and proactive measures were taken to locate, isolate, and extinguish the fire prior to spreading to adjacent units.

Weaver and Derivan then proceeded with a primary search of the residence where they found a female victim and removed her to the front of the home. Life saving measures were attempted at that time, but the unidentified woman succumbed to her injuries.

Weaver and Derivan Jr. then reentered the building to resume their search and began extinguishing the fire while additional resources and hose lines were being put into place.

“While there was fire and smoke damage to two of the surrounding units, our crews worked quickly to evacuate the other six units and minimize damage.” Chief Patrick Derivan said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the Tarrytown Police Department.

Tarrytown received mutual aid assistance from several area agencies, including the Sleepy Hollow, Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Pocantico Hills, Ardsley, Hastings and Ossining fire departments.