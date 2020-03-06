Security Camera Registration Gains Slowly in Tarrytown

by Robert Kimmel –

Access to video from home security cameras as a method to help police solve crimes is rising across the country, and Tarrytown is among the municipalities using that process. It led to the arrest of a suspect charged with a series of burglaries in the village this past December. Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet’s quest is to have more residents with surveillance cameras register them with his department.

A village project aimed at that registration labelled “Secure/Cam” began last November; however, while there has been a “pick-up” in registration, the results have been “sporadic,” Barbelet said. “I believe we have two dozen registered at this point,” he said last month. “I wish people would realize that we are not accessing your system, and we are not going to take it over. We are only going to look at or make a copy of pertinent video.”

“We would just like to know where the cameras are so that when we have an investigation, we don’t have to waste time going knocking on doors,” the chief added. He explained that it was not just residential, private cameras to be registered, but also those at commercial establishments in the village. “You know businesses have cameras, condominium complexes have them; the numbers must be well into the hundreds,” he said.

Barbelet said camera registration comes in “spurts,” most often following “something on our website, or a published article when we talk about it. Four or five people register within the next couple of days, then it goes quiet again,” he said.

Regarding the burglary arrest in December, the chief noted that evidence from people’s cameras was a “huge help” in arresting the suspect, who had broken into homes on Wildey Street, and is also suspected of burglarizing homes in other locations, including Sleepy Hollow and Dobbs Ferry. The suspect, German Martinez, 41, was taken into custody in Yonkers, early in January by Tarrytown police officers assisted by members of the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force. Martinez has been charged with five counts of burglary in the 2nd degree.

Noting that police often are out during the day investigating a crime while people are at work, Barbelet explained, “If their camera was registered, we would shoot them an email saying we had an incident at your neighbor’s house, during the day, so when you get home from work can you contact us. We just want you to ask about looking at your camera. If people do not want to give us access, they could look on their own.”

“I think it is a great program for the community because nobody is losing power or control over their own camera,” he added. “We want to get more people to register. Obviously, I would like to have hundreds of people registered.”

Sleepy Hollow’s Police Department may soon be implementing a program utilizing security cameras at homes and businesses. “The department is currently reviewing our options for this type of program, and we plan on having it done by mid-March,” stated Sleepy Hollow Chief of Police Anthony Bueti.

Among the options Irvington’s Chief of Police Matthew Cerone is looking into is a formal program developed by an Amazon company, Ring Inc., in which more than 400 police departments across the United States reportedly are involved. It offers a companion app which can permit police access to video from Ring’s doorbell cameras and other surveillance cameras. “We would inquire directly with those residents and businesses to determine if they will provide a copy of the video we are requesting,” Cerone stated.

The Ring program last month came under scrutiny by the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy. A letter to Amazon requested information about the arrangement with police departments, “along with the company’s policies governing the data it collects.” It went on to state that “The Subcommittee is examining traditional constitutional protections against surveilling Americans and the balancing of civil liberties and security interests.”

Ring’s products also include interior surveillance cameras. It does have a policy requiring an owner’s permission before a camera can be hooked up into existing systems, and Cerone said that in his opinion any set-up selected by Irvington would be in compliance with privacy regulations, and “not violating anyone’s rights.” As the other police chiefs do, he sees a camera security program also as a crime deterrent.

Tarrytown’s voluntary program does not involve camera links into a communicating system and video footage is viewed on an individual basis upon an owner’s agreement. “I really do not see any negative aspect to signing up for our program,” Barbelet has stated. “Contact is made only when there is an incident in the vicinity of a home or business security camera.”

Residents can register online at www.

tarrytowngov.com/tarrytown-police-

department/programs-services/webforms/secure-camera-registration. Questions about the program can be answered by calling the Detective Division, at 914-631-1514.