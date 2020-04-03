Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa Offers State’s Help for Domestic Violence Survivors

In a briefing on April 3, DeRosa spelled out the steps necessary to get help in the case of domestic violence during the public health crisis. By dialing 1-800-942-6906, the state’s domestic violence hotline, women can get help relocating or finding other safe shelter. “And if there is an issue where you are in immediate harm,” said DeRosa, “call 911 immediately. I spoke to the State Police this morning. There is a reported uptick, as you said, some reports as high as 15 to 20 percent. It’s unacceptable on any day and I want people to know that in every single case that is reported, the State Police is going to investigate fully and bring the full bear of the law behind it.” To see the entire briefing, go to:

