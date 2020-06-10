SECOND CANDIDATE RETRACTS ‘NO PHARMA’ PLEDGE

By Barrett Seaman–

A day after Congressional candidate Allison Fine withdrew her support for a pledge to divest any and all holdings in pharmaceutical stocks prior to taking office, a second candidate, Asha Castleberry-Hernandez, has told The Hudson Independent that she too will pull her endorsement.

“My intent was not to attack another candidate,” she explained. Looking at the impact of the pledge, which is widely perceived as an attempt to isolate Adam Schleifer, who owns some $25 million of stock in Regeneron, the Tarrytown-based pharmaceutical company started by his father, that has allowed him to outspend the rest of the seven-candidate field combined on media buys, Ms. Castleberry-Hernandez concluded that it did not match her personal principles. “”It didn’t send the message that I wanted.”

She plans to explain her reasons for reversing her stance on her Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/asha.castleberry.7).

With now less than two weeks before the June 23rd primary, the race has become intense and decidedly nastier, with the issue of the influence of money spent and where it is coming from a centerpiece of pointed attacks in all directions.