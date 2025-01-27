Support our Sponsors
Government & Politics

Sculti to Challenge Jenkins for County Executive in Special Election

• Bookmarks: 14

January 27, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins is not getting a free ride in next month’s special election after all.

Republican Christine Sculti, the former Chief Advisor to former County Executive Rob Astorino, has stepped forward to give voters a choice on February 11.

For eight years, Sculti, who lives in Mamaroneck, was the highest-ranking woman in Astorino’s administration. She has also served as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Westchester County Taxi & Limousine Commission, as Assistant to the Mayor of Yonkers, as Regional Director and Statewide Troubleshooter for the New State Consumer Protection Board, and in economic development for New York State as Mid-Hudson Regional Director.

She currently works as Deputy Commissioner of the Westchester County Board of Elections and is Vice President of a family-owned business.

Sculti’s short campaign will focus on repealing the county’s Sanctuary Law, “reining in out-of-control county spending,” and establishing an Office for Parental Rights in order to ensure Westchester parents maintain oversight of the health and well-being of their children.

“For too long, our appointed County Executive, Ken Jenkins, has prioritized the welfare of dangerous criminal illegal aliens over our safety. On March 20, 2018, he celebrated the passage of a law that made Westchester a sanctuary county—a law that sets free these violent criminals to commit even more crimes in our neighborhoods. This isn’t just bad policy; it’s a direct threat to our residents’ safety,” Sculti stated.

“Families, seniors, and young people are being priced out of Westchester—unable to stay in their homes, unable to build their futures here,” she added. “I will put a stop to this out-of-control spending, prioritize fiscal responsibility, and make sure that your hard-earned dollars are used to benefit you, not the bloated bureaucracy.”

Jenkins, who served as deputy county executive under George Latimer, was appointed earlier this month by the Board of Legislators to succeed Latimer, who resigned after being elected to Congress.

Sculti’s first run for elected office in 2021 was unsuccessful as she lost to Latimer.

“Westchester taxpayers deserve serious leadership to stand up to a disastrous governor and Christine Sculti has the experience and the intelligence to do exactly that,” said Westchester Republican County Committee Chairman Doug Colety, “She will make a great county executive.”

An election for a full term for county executive will be held in November.

 

