July 23, 2023
Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Advises Residents About Car Break-Ins
July 24, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow residents are being advised to protect their vehicles from criminals following recent incidents of thefts....Read More
Scorched Earth, Wet Bulb
July 23, 2023
SCORCHED EARTH, WET BULB: When the whole hot world becomes a new kind of Death Valley By Krista Madsen– Death Valley hit...Read More
Hudson Valley Shakespeare’s New Home: A Promising Work in Progress
July 22, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— It’s a trek from the rivertowns—45 minutes by car, but if you like your Shakespeare contemporized and...Read More
Phelps Staffers Pool Resources to Send a Dying Man Home to His Family in Guatemala
July 22, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- It was a poignant scene at Phelps Memorial Hospital on Thursday, July 20 as staff members...Read More
Uptick in Home Burglaries Prompts Warning From Irvington Police
July 21, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Home burglaries have been relatively rare in the rivertowns in recent years. Until late last year, Irvington...Read More
Irvington Board Approves Special Permit For Villa Lewaro Programming
July 19, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— At its July 17 meeting, the Irvington Board of Trustees voted unanimously to grant a Special Permit...Read More
Patriots FC in Orlando For National Under-18 Championships
July 15, 2023
By Tom Pedulla— Patriots FC, an under-18 girls team featuring local rivertown talent, ventured to Orlando last summer with high...Read More
Health Department Lifts Water Safety Advisory for Swimming at Philipse Manor and Croton Point
July 15, 2023
The Westchester County Health Department has lifted its advisory on the Hudson River, so that swimming can safely resume at...Read More
Tarrytown’s Historic Spa At The Castle Reopens This Summer
July 13, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- Tarrytown’s majestic castle, now called Spa at the Castle, which closed during the pandemic, has just reopened...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Appoints New Principal at Springhurst Elementary
July 13, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Education this week appointed Dr. Tashia Brown as the new principal at...Read More
