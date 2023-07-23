Scorched Earth, Wet Bulb

This doesn’t mean a mere 95 degrees will kill us; actually less than that could. “Wet bulb” is the more important measure we need, combining heat and humidity. Turns out dry air, as in Death Valley, is much better in terms of our survivability than wet. In dry air, our sweat can quickly cool us down as it evaporates vs. sweat having little effect when the air is too moist and sweat just stays on you. Wet bulb temperature is the temperature we experience after sweat cools us off. So a 120+ day in Death Valley might really measure only 77 degrees in wet bulb, while other slightly “cooler” parts of the world might measure much higher due to humidity. Our secret sauce of sweat won’t work in these unbearably hot-plus-humid climates, which are overall on the rise in the world.

When the wet bulb temperature gets above 95 degrees F, our bodies lose their ability to cool down, and the consequences can be deadly. Until recently, scientists didn’t think we’d cross that threshold outside of doomsday climate change scenarios. But a 2020 study looking at detailed weather records around the world found we’ve already crossed the threshold at least 14 times in the last 40 years.

So my odds were way better in Death Valley in the 1980s than they were for Matt in Northern Uganda in 2014 or for the earth in general these days.

While the hottest day recorded in Death Valley was actually 134 degrees in 1913, that doesn’t account for how it’s now consistently hotter, year after year. We witness regularly the new extremes at play everywhere. Hurricanes, cyclones, forest fires, draught, flooding, torrential rain, even blizzards, are increasingly dramatic—beyond the point where my mom is allowed to say these are normal, cyclical fluctuations or “acts of God.” If she wants to talk about God, it can be more along the lines of what Jack Handy would say in his SNL “Deep Thoughts” snippets:

“It’s raining because God is crying—probably because of something you did.”

New York is becoming so tropical my girls needn’t miss their annual trips to Florida. The most pressing problem in my immediate world has lately been installing a new roof on my garage before my several garage renters wash away.

The first week of July came with the news that it was the hottest planetary week on record, after a hottest whole month of June. I’m no meteorologist but the sky is falling. Or as the World Meteorological Organization wrote on July 10 (with my emphasis):

The world just had the hottest week on record, according to preliminary data. It follows the hottest June on record, with unprecedented sea surface temperatures and record low Antarctic sea ice extent. The record-breaking temperatures on land and in the ocean have potentially devastating impacts on ecosystems and the environment. They highlight the far-reaching changes taking place in Earth’s system as a result of human-induced climate change. “The exceptional warmth in June and at the start of July occurred at the onset of the development of El Niño, which is expected to further fuel the heat both on land and in the oceans and lead to more extreme temperatures and marine heatwaves,” said Prof. Christopher Hewitt, WMO Director of Climate Services. “We are in uncharted territory and we can expect more records to fall as El Niño develops further and these impacts will extend into 2024,” he said. “This is worrying news for the planet,” he said.

If you enjoy feeling alarmed spurned by effective visuals, drag the global temperature differential slider in this NASA.gov animation from 1884 to 2020 to see how the good blue earth has morphed to yellow and red. And, yes, because of something we did. “Key Takeaway,” says NASA, (bolding again my own):

Earth’s global average surface temperature in 2020 statistically tied with 2016 as the hottest year on record, continuing a long-term warming trend due to human activities.

Or there’s more graphs here on NOAA.gov, with fun facts like,

the 10 warmest years in the historical record have all occurred since 2010.

Basically, you could fry an egg on my climate anxiety.

From a local government standpoint, since that’s my day job, we can’t even begin to address helping people in the way we need to stave off the kind of problems that will just keep increasing. No amount of drainage clearing over the aptly named Troublesome Brook is going to be able to compete with the levels of rain we’re facing. Even from a Federal perspective, they could declare us a FEMA disaster zone every storm and the millions we have to fight for years to receive would never be enough to complete the kind of massive infrastructure overhaul every single community in the country (let alone earth) may need soon—whether to stop fires, the air quality problems from fires, too much water in some places, draught in others, cataclysmic storms, rising sea water engulfing the coasts, rising temperatures driving us north. We will soon see climate refugees, water scarcity, widening food deserts.

I receive a regular eblast from the farm I used to get my CSA box from weekly and—here’s something most people don’t think about when it rains too much—they said many crops were wiped out for the rest of the year from the massive flooding in the Northeast in recent weeks. All that time, energy and farmer investment to get from seedlings to plants, and good food—gone.

So the sky is falling—100-year storms, 1,000-year storms, a planet too hot to sweat— and what are we going to do about it?

Writes HEATED, dedicated to this topic,

“What can I do?” Anything. The battle for a livable future is a battle against fossil fuels. Right now, it’s all hands on deck.

I know the answer isn’t running the space heater I have near my desk when the A/C at the office is so unbelievably cold. Note to self: pack a sweater. I just had a whole conversation with my colleague who was talking me through the various flood mitigation efforts the Department of Public Works is trying to keep up with, bit by bit only ever able to bandaid each most-pressing problem. I appreciate in the statements from the .Gov experts above that they all make a point of mentioning these are human-made issues, and only then I believe it’s possible that we can imagine a new world where us silly yet smart humans might be able to fix it. The DPW guy, who is out there reacting to these daily impacts is still denying the science! It’s cyclical, he said. I showed him the charts referenced above, peaking only in recent years and like we’ve never seen. It’s China, he said. I asked him who buys the products from China? He basically said, it is what it is, so be it. He’s retiring and moving south soon so…shrug. Always the contrarian, I suggested he go further north! But truly, I think everyone will be seeking the balmy clime of Canada before you know it. And doesn’t he have grandkids’ futures to worry about while he retires?

I refuse to be the deer hit by the car that just slumps off to die alone in the woods. I’m fighting every little degree with everything I got, which isn’t much in the large-scale, but I’ve invested every last penny in the off-gassing journey I’ve charted in full here while I pretty much spent zero elsewhere. Next stop, now that I have my new flood-proof roofing, the final step toward net-zero is coming with solar soon.

By sharing the science and my alarm and even my (true!) tall tales, I don’t mean to scare my daughters into paralysis but rather advocacy and action. If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem. My dad was a great environmentalist, and he preserved many acres of land in my birth town, but he was also, confusingly, a climate change denier because of the dictate of his politics. I’m pretty sure if he were still alive that would only be heightened now in this more divisive world. And if I were a kid now and we took that detour through a much hotter Death Valley, I’d probably be dead.

We children of the ‘70s were raised under a certain amount of benign neglect that passed for parenting at that time. Benign neglect doesn’t fly anymore—not in terms of parenting and definitely not for our planet.

If Matt were alive today, I’m sure he’d be writing something stirring about a remote island tribe somewhere in the path of rising sea levels, suffering the wrath of global warming on a gritty, everyday level where they can’t get enough fish to eat or wood to build from, and his words could have moved us privileged readers to do more. Something; anything at all.

And, please, drinks lots of water.