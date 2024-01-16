Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Irvington News
School News
Sleepy Hollow News

Science Scholars From Sleepy Hollow and Irvington Honored by Regeneron

• Bookmarks: 8

Regeneron's Tarrytown headquarters
January 16, 2024

Last week, the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2024, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors, were announced Wednesday by the Society for Science. Twenty five of them of them are from Westchester County and two are from the rivertowns..

Each scholar will be awarded $2,000, and their schools will be awarded $2,000 for each enrolled scholar.

Joseph Jai Weitzen of Sleepy Hollow High School

From Sleepy Hollow High School, Joseph Jai Weitzen, 18,  was named for his project, entitled Discovery and Validation of Tumor-Specific and Tumor-Associated HLA-Presented Peptides in Glioblastoma for Use in Immunotherapeutics.

Christopher Zorn of Irvington High School

From Irvington High School, Christopher Zorn, 17,. Won for his project: The Role of MYC in RET Fusion Tumorigenesis and RET Inhibitor Resistance.

“This is an amazing accomplishment, and we are so proud of Chris,” saidIrvington  Science Research teachers Amy Ma and Nadia Parikka.. “It has been a pleasure to watch Chris grow and develop as a scientist. His dedication and work ethic are inspiring, and we are looking forward to seeing what he will accomplish in the future.”

Both Weitzen and Zorn will now compete for one of the 40 finalist positions that will be announced on Jan. 24. Finalists will each receive $25,000 and then participate in a week-long competition for top honors.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Science Scholars From Sleepy Hollow and Irvington Honored by Regeneron

Science Scholars From Sleepy Hollow and Irvington Honored by Regeneron

January 16, 2024
Last week, the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2024, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science...
Read More
UNITE SLEEPY HOLLOW ANNOUNCES 2024 SLATE FOR VILLAGE TRUSTEE

UNITE SLEEPY HOLLOW ANNOUNCES 2024 SLATE FOR VILLAGE TRUSTEE

January 15, 2024
The Unite Sleepy Hollow 2024 slate for three open trustee positions includes three long-time residents - incumbent René León, running...
Read More
Alien | Other

Alien | Other

January 15, 2024
ALIEN | OTHER: Is egocentrism universal? By Krista Madsen– We humans are nothing if not self-involved. We tend to think—if there are...
Read More
Champion Horsemen Performing Among Best in School History

Champion Horsemen Performing Among Best in School History

January 13, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Brian Tompkins, in his 49th season as wrestling coach, paid his current Sleepy Hollow team a massive compliment....
Read More
Tarrytown Author and Stroke Victim Returns to Phelps to Say “Thank You”

Tarrytown Author and Stroke Victim Returns to Phelps to Say “Thank You”

January 12, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Easter morning 2017 started out like most mornings for Bonni Brodnick, except that she would be driving...
Read More
Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail for Fatal Shooting in Sleepy Hollow

Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail for Fatal Shooting in Sleepy Hollow

January 12, 2024
A Mount Vernon man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in state prison for the 2021 fatal shooting of a...
Read More
Local Students Artwork on Display at MLK Jr. Exhibition

Local Students Artwork on Display at MLK Jr. Exhibition

January 12, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Artwork from students in the Tarrytown and Irvington school districts is on display on an online exhibit...
Read More
Mt. Pleasant Hires National Law Firm to Fight Allegations by Sleepy Hollow Hispanics that the Town is Violating the Voting Rights Act

Mt. Pleasant Hires National Law Firm to Fight Allegations by Sleepy Hollow Hispanics that the Town is Violating the Voting Rights Act

January 11, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— In the first few months after receiving a letter from a law firm representing five Hispanic-American residents...
Read More
Aliens Like Us

Aliens Like Us

January 8, 2024
ALIENS LIKE US: Projecting ourselves into the cosmos By Krista Madsen– In recent weeks I’ve spiralled Heptapod ink swirls, explored a UFO Fair and...
Read More
Local Government Officials Reacts to High School Antisemitic Incident

Local Government Officials Reacts to High School Antisemitic Incident

January 8, 2024
The incident involving the girls basketball teams from Roosevelt High School in Yonkers and the Leffell School in Harsdae elicited...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
53 views
bookmark icon