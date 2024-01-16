Science Scholars From Sleepy Hollow and Irvington Honored by Regeneron

January 16, 2024

Last week, the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2024, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors, were announced Wednesday by the Society for Science. Twenty five of them of them are from Westchester County and two are from the rivertowns..

Each scholar will be awarded $2,000, and their schools will be awarded $2,000 for each enrolled scholar.

From Sleepy Hollow High School, Joseph Jai Weitzen, 18, was named for his project, entitled Discovery and Validation of Tumor-Specific and Tumor-Associated HLA-Presented Peptides in Glioblastoma for Use in Immunotherapeutics.

From Irvington High School, Christopher Zorn, 17,. Won for his project: The Role of MYC in RET Fusion Tumorigenesis and RET Inhibitor Resistance.

“This is an amazing accomplishment, and we are so proud of Chris,” saidIrvington Science Research teachers Amy Ma and Nadia Parikka.. “It has been a pleasure to watch Chris grow and develop as a scientist. His dedication and work ethic are inspiring, and we are looking forward to seeing what he will accomplish in the future.”

Both Weitzen and Zorn will now compete for one of the 40 finalist positions that will be announced on Jan. 24. Finalists will each receive $25,000 and then participate in a week-long competition for top honors.