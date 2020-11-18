[Science-on-hudson-event] Special Science-on-Hudson tour, 5-Dec-2020 10:30AM ET

November 18, 2020

Dear Friends, Neighbors, and Science Enthusiasts,

We wish all of you the best of health during these challenging times. We have missed seeing you at Nevis Laboratories for our monthly Science-on-Hudson public talks and hope to re-engage with our neighbors in person once public health conditions permit.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are continuing with our scientific research efforts at Nevis Labs and are therefore very pleased to announce new Science-on-Hudson lectures which will be conducted remotely. We hope you will join us via Zoom for an upcoming lecture which will come to you live from CERN in Geneva, Switzerland!

Registration link via our website:

* Saturday, December 5th 10:30AM ET *

Note the special date and time, due the time difference between New York and Switzerland

LIVE FROM GENEVA SWITZERLAND

A (Remote) Tour Inside the ATLAS Experiment at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider

Kiley Kennedy, Graduate Student, Columbia University

The lectures are free. Advanced registration is required. Shortly before the lecture is scheduled to begin, you will receive an e-mail with the appropriate Zoom link. Please make sure you’ve typed your e-mail address correctly when you register.

We *cannot* provide Zoom technical support.