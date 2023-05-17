School Budgets Easily Approved in Local Districts

May 16, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Voters in local school districts overwhelmingly approved budgets Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year.

In Tarrytown, the $93 million spending plan, which carries a 3% tax increase, was approved 459-106.

Residents who went to the polls also approved a Child Safety Zone proposition to authorize expenses related to the transportation for the students who live in the designated area. In addition, President John Paine and Deborah Taylor were re-elected to the Board of Education.

“We greatly appreciate that the community has voted in favor of our budget, and for their continued support,” said Superintendent of Schools Christopher Borsari. “Through this budget, we are able to expand our offerings for students and provide continued support for our faculty in order to build and refine a culturally responsive approach that will benefit our students and the greater community.”

Paine also thanked voters for their support, saying he “looks forward to a bright future for all TUFSD students.”

In Irvington, the $73 million budget with a 3.4% tax hike was approved 466-127. A capital projects proposition to increase the capital reserve account also passed 479-113.

Dympna Kenny (499), Brian Friedman (469) and Jayne Wissner (467) were elected to the Board of Education running unopposed.

In Dobbs Ferry, the $55 million budget with a 3.6% tax increase was approved 762-291.

In the race for two seats on the Board of Education, Pavithra Nagarajan (818) and Rebecca Hershberg (792) were elected for the first time. Antonio Treglia (281) was a distant third.

“The budget will enable the district to continue to provide an outstanding education for our students, maintaining a strong focus on rigorous teaching and learning, within a sound financial framework,” said Superintendent of Schools Ken Slentz. “Supporting our students, faculty and staff has never been more important and we are grateful to the Dobbs Ferry community for your continued support and for your commitment to achieving our mission for each and every one of our students.”

Meanwhile, in Pocantico Hills, the annual budget and two propositions all were approved by a more than four-to-one margin. Alfred Pacile and Kristen Kumar were elected to the Board of Education running unopposed.