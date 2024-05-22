Support our Sponsors
School News

School Budgets Approved in Six Local Districts

May 22, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Voters in six local school districts easily approved annual budgets when they flocked to the polls Tuesday.

Ardsley

$84.29 million spending plan, which carried a tax levy hike of 3.27%, was approved 890-358. A capital bond project passed 821-429. In a two-way race for one Board of Education seat, Vikas Agrawal prevailed with 751 votes. Michelle Spiniello received 465 votes.

Dobbs Ferry

$57.59 million budget, with a 4.28% tax levy increase, passed 382-122. Penny Sullivan-Nunes and Brooke Bass were elected to the board in an uncontested race.

Hastings-on-Hudson

$59.6 million budget, with a 3.2% tax levy hike, was approved 1,206-313. In the four-way race for three seats on the Board of Education, Catherine DiMartino led the way with 1,234 votes, followed by board President Alexander Dal Piaz with 1,003 and David Barone with 844. Board Vice President Doreen Bucher came up short for a second three-year term with 728 votes.

Irvington

$76 million spending plan, with a 1.9% tax levy decrease, passed 389-103. Susan Brunenavs and Beth Propper were elected in an uncontested board race.

Pocantico Hills

$31.7 million budget, with a 1.79% tax levy increase, was approved 157-37. In the Board of Education race, Trustee Brian Geary was reelected to a new term, receiving 129 votes. Challenger Scott Graves picked up 60 votes.

Tarrytown

$97.6 million spending plan was approved 457-93. The budget includes a 4.9% tax levy increase for residents in Mount Pleasant and a 1.9% tax levy decrease for residents in Greenburgh. Board President Michelle DeFilippis, Vice President Cecelia Gordon and Trustee Krista Barron.

 

