School Budgets Approved in Local Districts

By Brianna Staudt and Rick Pezzullo
Voters overwhelmingly approved the 2021-22 school budgets yesterday proposed by Dobbs Ferry public schools, Irvington public schools, the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns and Pocantico Hills.
All board of education (BOE) trustee candidates on the ballots in these districts won their races. In each district, the number of candidates matched the number of open seats.
In the Tarrytown, voters also approved propositions to purchase replacement school buses and vehicles and expand transportation eligibility for students in grades 3–5, which made an additional 250 or so students eligible for bussing at an estimated annual cost of about $150,000.
Here are the results by school district:
Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District Budget Vote and BOE Trustee election results
2021-22 School District Budget
Yes: 445
No: 142
Trustees for Board of Education
Brooke Bass*: 494
Penny Sullivan-Nunes*: 488
Irvington Union Free School District Budget Vote and BOE Trustee election results
2021-22 School District Budget
Yes: 569
No: 159
Trustees for Board of Education
Beth Propper*: 628
Susan Brunenavs*: 622
(Trustee Michael Hanna did not seek reelection)
Union Free School District of the Tarrytowns District Budget Vote and BOE Trustee election results
2021-22 School District Budget
District 1 – Sleepy Hollow
Yes: 172
No: 48
District 2 – Tarrytown
Yes: 331
No: 79
Total
Yes: 503
No: 127
Proposition 2 – Replacement of School Buses and Vehicles
District 1 – Sleepy Hollow
Yes: 164
No: 55
District 2 – Tarrytown
Yes: 307
No: 102
Total
Yes: 471
No: 157
Proposition 3 – Authorization to Adjust Transportation Mileage Limit for Grades 3–5
District 1 – Sleepy Hollow
Yes: 163
No: 55
District 2 – Tarrytown
Yes: 300
No: 109
Total
Yes: 463
No: 164
Trustees for Board of Education
District 1 – Sleepy Hollow
Michelle DeFilippis: 178
Cecelia Gordon: 175
Krista Barron: 174
Write-in: 4
District 2 – Tarrytown
Krista Barron: 339
Michelle DeFilippis: 338
Cecelia Gordon: 334
Write-in: 11
Total
Michelle DeFilippis*: 516
Krista Barron*: 513
Cecelia Gordon*: 509
Write-in: 15
*Won BOE trustee race
Pocantico Hills
Budget Vote:
Yes: 116
No: 25
Proposition #2: $1.5M Roof Reconstruction:
Yes: 122
No: 19
Proposition #3: $7.25M Renovation to District Facilities
Yes: 116
No: 25
Proposition #4: $10M Capital Reserve
Yes: 115
No: 26
Board of Education Race:
Brian Geary 113 (elected to three-year term)
Charlie Minton 86 (elected to one-year term)