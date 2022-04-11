Scenic Hudson: Loving, Protecting, Connecting

April 11, 2022

That in a nutshell is what Scenic Hudson does. We love the river, the lands and communities along it, and we inspire others to do so as well. We show our love by protecting and connecting people to places where everyone can benefit from the healing powers of nature, whether by taking a hike, dropping a fishing line in the water, growing fresh vegetables, or enjoying a picnic and a magnificent sunset with friends or family.

Just as the river defines the valley, it defines our work. Scenic Hudson began when six people gathered in 1963 to stop a massive industrial project from defacing Storm King Mountain, one of the Hudson’s iconic landmarks. By the time victory was achieved in 1980 — saving the mountain’s beauty and assuring its permanent protection as a state park — thousands had joined their campaign. For good reason, it’s considered the birth of America’s modern grassroots environmental movement.

Since then, Scenic Hudson has continued bringing together people and forging partnerships — with other groups, communities, and governments — to achieve results that make this region a better place to live, work, play, and create. Formerly contaminated sites along the river in Irvington, Tarrytown, Peekskill, and Beacon have been cleaned up and transformed into spectacular parks free and open to all every day of the year. (A recently protected riverfront site in Athens has great potential to join this list.) Trash-filled lands in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie have been turned into urban farms sharing their produce with local families. A disused rail bed in Poughkeepsie is on its way to becoming a transportation corridor linking neighborhoods with jobs and shops. And a mile of Hudson Riverfront in Kingston once slated for a housing development soon will be New York’s newest state park.

Advertisement





Projects like these make people healthier and communities as well by attracting visitors and new residents. They help to instill civic pride, and they contribute to undoing centuries of environmental injustice.

In addition to our strong commitment to fostering equity and inclusion, Scenic Hudson believes the valley has a major role to play in confronting the greatest challenge of our time — a warming climate. Our innovative How to Solar Now toolkit is helping communities embrace large-scale renewable energy development that will end reliance on fossil fuels while preserving the productive farm fields, scenic views, and wildlife habitats that make each village and town special. And through our founding of the Northeast Carbon Alliance, a consortium of land managers, scientists, and public policy experts, we’re leading collaborative efforts to enhance agricultural and forestry management practices that will sequester more carbon, or even reduce it.

Finally, Scenic Hudson continues its longstanding campaign to rid the Hudson River of PCB toxins that threaten the health of people and wildlife and make it impossible to achieve the river’s full recreational and commercial potential. We have no intention of stopping until the polluter is held accountable to address this contamination in a way that assures complete restoration of the river and opportunities to enjoy it.

Scenic Hudson has numbers that tell the story of our success — 52,000 acres of land protected, 65 parks and preserves created or enhanced, fields and orchards on more than 130 family farms conserved. But far more important is what’s behind our dedication to carrying out this work: A desire to share our love for this extraordinary region.

Within our rivertown communities there are many charitable organizations that aim to benefit various segments of the population. They feed the disadvantaged, assist those with special needs, including refugees, further education and play for children, protect persons from abuse, provide services and companionship for seniors and protect our ecosystem.

Recognizing the many and varied accomplishments rendered by these organizations for our communities, The Hudson Independent is now providing this special section in which each describes what they do and whom they help.