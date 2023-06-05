Sponsor
Scenes From The Tarrytown Street Fair

A view up Tarrytown's Main Street during the June 4 street fair
June 5, 2023

The day was brisk but dry, trending toward warm under the afternoon sun. Thousands–the Chamber of Commerce estimated 7,000–made their way to Tarrytown’s Main Street–either by foot or by parking their cars at Depot Plaza and taking a shuttle bus into town. Around noon, with the passenger count at 200, the bus driver stopped counting. The bus was full every trip thereafter.

All the restaurants had offerings, from Playa Bowls to Paella, with tables and temporary kitchens flooding out into the street. There was music and martial arts and CPR demonstrations, toys and tee shirts.

Marquee Records lugged its collection of vinyls across the street from its new shop in the Music Hall, allowing customers to ply through albums. The giant sheep from Flying Fingers Yarn Shop held court near the theater entrance. In all, more than 100 vendors participated, all recording record sales.

