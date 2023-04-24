Government & Politics Scams Target the Elderly Published 7 hours ago7h ago • Bookmarks: 3 Miguel J. Sosa April 23, 2023 The scams get trickier and the victims get older. On Wednesday, April 19th, a man approached an elderly woman in Tarrytown, claiming to be a close relative who had been in a car accident. Later, another man, posing as a public defender, contacted the woman and told her that her “relative” was in custody and would not be released unless she posted a substantial cash bond. He then offered to pick up the money at her home. Wisely, she alerted police, who were there to collect the scammer instead of the bail money. Miguel J. Sosa, 33, of the Bronx was subsequently arrested and arraigned in Tarrytown Justice Court, charged with attempted Grand Larceny in the 4th degree. He is due back in court on Wednesdat, April 26.Sponsor A similar scam attempt in New Rochelle led to the arrest of a suspect who claimed that a “friend” of the intended victim needed $15,000 in bail money. Once again, the target of the scam alerted police who arrested Bronx resident Roger Mena-Carrion, 28, and charged him with third-degree grand larceny. The narratives change, but the lessons remain the same: if you don’t know who’s asking for your money, let the cops know. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Government & Politics Scams Target the Elderly April 23, 2023 The scams get trickier and the victims get older. On Wednesday, April 19th, a man approached an elderly woman in... Read More Local Charities Thursday Club Gala Funds Expansion of Paws Crossed Facilities April 22, 2023 Adopting a Roaring Twenties theme in honor of its 101st year of raising money for local causes, the rivertowns-based Thursday... Read More Environmental NewsLifestyles The Era of the Heat Pump is Here April 22, 2023 The Era of the Heat Pump is Here And left its silver alien tubes all over my house By Krista Madsen– To... Read More Environmental NewsIrvington News A Pre-Earth Day Ambush of Killer Shrubs April 20, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Out in the Irvington Woods on a sunny afternoon, some two dozen men and women in jeans... Read More Arts & Entertainment KT Tunstall Returns to The Tarrytown Music Hall Armed with ‘NUT,’ a New Album Exploring the Human Condition April 20, 2023 By W.B. King-- While perhaps a strange alchemy, elemental science and an appreciation for punk-folk music inspired a young girl... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News Multicultural Magic On Display In Dobbs Ferry Fair April 19, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Culture and cuisine carried the day on April 15 as Dobbs Ferry Schools’ PTSA International Fair... Read More Environmental News Holtec Pauses Plans to Discharge Wastewater from Indian Point April 18, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Nine days after creating a community stir by announcing it would be moving up the date to... Read More Arts & Entertainment Navigating AI: Part 2 April 16, 2023 Should the Pause be a Full-Stop? | Meanwhile, ask for exactly what you want, and careful: you might just get... Read More Rivertowns SportsWestchester News Westchester Tennis Anyone? April 14, 2023 By Shana Liebman— On May 12th, the annual Westchester Tennis Ladder (WTL) will begin its fourth season — and for... Read More Arts & Entertainment Irena Portenko Plays Piano to Save Lives April 14, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- It was a little over a year ago, March 27, when Dobbs Ferry resident and concert pianist... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint