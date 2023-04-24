Sponsor
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Government & Politics

Scams Target the Elderly

Miguel J. Sosa
April 23, 2023

The scams get trickier and the victims get older. On Wednesday, April 19th, a man approached an elderly woman in Tarrytown, claiming to be a close relative who had been in a car accident. Later, another man, posing as a public defender, contacted the woman and told her that her “relative” was in custody and would not be released unless she posted a substantial cash bond. He then offered to pick up the money at her home. Wisely, she alerted police, who were there to collect the scammer instead of the bail money.

Miguel J. Sosa, 33, of the Bronx was subsequently arrested and arraigned in Tarrytown Justice Court, charged with attempted Grand Larceny in the 4th degree. He is due back in court on Wednesdat, April 26.

A similar scam attempt in New Rochelle led to the arrest of a suspect who claimed that a “friend” of the intended victim needed $15,000 in bail money. Once again, the target of the scam alerted police who arrested Bronx resident Roger Mena-Carrion, 28, and charged him with third-degree grand larceny.

The narratives change, but the lessons remain the same: if you don’t know who’s asking for your money, let the cops know.

