Our Community
Technology
Top News

Scams Abound, Exploiting Holiday Buying Concerns

• Bookmarks: 5

December 16, 2021

By Dean Gallea–

A rash of phone-based scams is hitting mobile and landline phones around the area. Scores of local residents on neighborhood sharing sites like Nextdoor have reported getting the unusually-slick calls from criminal operations posing as banking institutions like Citibank and Chase.

Advertisement
Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

One call received by this reporter displayed a seemingly-legitimate Caller ID with the bank name and an 800 number. A professional-sounding recording claimed that someone had made a suspicious transaction amounting to over $1100 and for “authentication” requested my bank account, credit card or Social Security number. An “agent” reached on the call told me I’d have to install a specific app on my mobile phone to continue. (I do not have an active account from the bank.)

This is a type of “phishing” scam, the name implying that the scammer is “fishing” for your personal account information that can be either used to directly steal your money or sold on the “dark web” to criminals. It’s likely that the app they want you to install would give them direct access to your phone, with all its stored information!

The best defense against phishing is wariness on your part:

  • Don’t consider any information in a caller ID as real – it’s easily faked, as least until new technology is adopted by carriers that verify a call’s true source [ https://www.fcc.gov/spoofinghttps://www.fcc.gov/call-authentication ]
  • Realize that a financial institution calling you to verify an actual compromised account or credit card will not start with a recorded message, nor will they ask you to install an app
  • A babble of voices in the background is a signal that you’re speaking to someone in a fraudulent “boiler-room” operation.
  • Never provide a full account number or a PIN – though banks often ask for the last four digits of your card for verification legitimately.
  • If you speak to a person on the call, ask them to give you a phone number to call them back, or call the one on the back of a credit card for your bank.
  • Remember that all major credit card carriers have policies that shield you from financial loss due to fraud

Also be wary of email-based phishing attempts to glean personal information as well. Hover your mouse over (or long-press on) any web links to see the actual underlying web address, and examine the part just before the “.com”, to make sure it matches the company you expect. For banks, always log into your account separately from any links in email. And never open email attachments you didn’t expect to receive.

The U. S. FBI office has more info, and a means to report scams and fraud: https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Sample Some Special Holiday Menus at Rivertowns Eateries

Sample Some Special Holiday Menus at Rivertowns Eateries

December 16, 2021
By Shana Liebman-- It’s that time of year again—time to indulge. Whether you’re hosting friends and family or taking your...
Read More
Scams Abound, Exploiting Holiday Buying Concerns

Scams Abound, Exploiting Holiday Buying Concerns

December 16, 2021
By Dean Gallea-- A rash of phone-based scams is hitting mobile and landline phones around the area. Scores of local...
Read More
Greenburgh Board Votes to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries

Greenburgh Board Votes to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries

December 15, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo---  The majority of the Greenburgh Town Board voted Monday to allow cannabis dispensaries to set up shop...
Read More
State Clarifies New Mask Requirement. Not Everybody Is Happy.

State Clarifies New Mask Requirement. Not Everybody Is Happy.

December 13, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As of Monday morning, December 13, masks are required in all public places in New York State—except...
Read More
Jazz Forum Among 66 WCF Grant Recipients

Jazz Forum Among 66 WCF Grant Recipients

December 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The Westchester Community Foundation, which aggregates charitable donations and distributes them among non-profits throughout the county, has...
Read More
Alexa Charles Leading Sleepy Hollow to Resurgence on the Hardwood

Alexa Charles Leading Sleepy Hollow to Resurgence on the Hardwood

December 11, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Three years ago, Alexa Charles needed a change. Her parents had gone through a divorce. Her first...
Read More
Hochul Imposes State-Wide Mask Mandate

Hochul Imposes State-Wide Mask Mandate

December 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With infection rates and hospitalizations from COVID-19 still rising while vaccination rates lag, Governor Kathy Hochul has...
Read More
At Dobbs Ferry’s Springhurst School, Dogs and Kids on the Spectrum Teach and Learn From Each Other

At Dobbs Ferry’s Springhurst School, Dogs and Kids on the Spectrum Teach and Learn From Each Other

December 10, 2021
By Sue Treiman-- Every other week, a procession of four-legged, shaggy haired “students” arrive at Dobbs Ferry’s Springhurst Elementary School...
Read More
County Budgets $1.3 Million to Fund RiverWalk Extension

County Budgets $1.3 Million to Fund RiverWalk Extension

December 8, 2021
  This story was updated as of Dec. 9 at 2:00 p.m. By Barrett Seaman-- Following the failure to win...
Read More
New Dobbs Ferry Village Administrator to Start in January

New Dobbs Ferry Village Administrator to Start in January

December 8, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--  The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees voted Nov. 23 to hire a new village administrator following a...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
29 views
bookmark icon