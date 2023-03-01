Say Cheese! It’s Time for the Rivertowns to Get Cultured

March 1, 2023

By Shana Liebman–

On March 2, Bloomy Cheese & Provisions will cut the ribbon on their new Dobbs Ferry store, bestowing the Rivertowns with a much-needed shop for well-curated, artisanal cheeses.

The cozy boutique sells cut-to-order cheeses which span a wide range of origin and style — from American artisanal to centuries-old traditional — as well as locally and globally sourced charcuterie, olive oil, crackers, preserves, tinned fish and fresh bread.

Advertisement

It’s a stunning shop filled with thoughtfully selected culinary gems— like the Appenzeller Extra cheese from Switzerland (which tastes like caramelized peanut butter) and an orange marmalade made with black olive tapenade from a woman-owned company in Brooklyn.

“This is really a dream come true,” said Bloomy owner Jessica Galen, who started it as a popup in Hudco’s co-working and event space last year. The pop-up’s popularity encouraged her to find a permanent space. It also fostered partnerships with other small businesses, which is now a central feature of the new store.

Recently, Bloomy paired with Climbing Wolf coffee and beer shop for a Valentine’s Day “Love Stories of Beer and Cheese” event, and then threw a Raclette party at the Hudson Valley Writers Center. Galen also donated cheeses to the “Rock for Choice” event in Hastings and the “Taste Local” event last fall.

“Since its first days as a pop-up, Bloomy has been a great example of a Rivertowns business — always looking for opportunities to collaborate with and lift up other local entrepreneurs,” says Regina Reyes, Executive Director of the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce.

Galen became an advocate for downtown Dobbs as soon as she moved here with her husband and two kids in 2018. She was elected as chair of the Dobbs Ferry Downtown Committee — and then came up with the idea for Bloomy during the pandemic. “I realized that one of the greatest contributions I could make to the village was to open a brick and mortar that would serve the community and become a new gathering space,” she says.

Bloomy Cheese & Provisions — the name comes from Galen’s family name (Bloom), as well as the name for the rind of soft cheese — is in the former Campbell Meats space on Cedar Street. Galen remodeled the space, adding an area for events, as well as a small wine bar. “Opening a shop with evening and weekend hours when young kids are in the picture has been a big challenge,” she admits. “But I love that the kids will grow up feeling like the downtown is a place where they feel comfortable and part of the fabric of the community.”

Galen’s cheese cred is substantial. Not only did she spend years working in cheese shops, caves and dairies — including as general manager of Lucy’s Whey, then the Upper East Side’s largest cheese shop — but she also earned a Master’s degree in Food Studies from NYU, where she wrote her thesis on the (questionable) guidelines for cheese consumption during pregnancy. Most recently, she was the head of communications at Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture in Pocantico Hills.

It’s no surprise then that her inventory is intelligently and passionately sourced. “I work really closely with my suppliers, all of which are small, specialty companies who know the products in their catalogs really well,” she says. “I lean heavily on these relationships to develop a portfolio of offerings that is delicious, rooted in strong community and environmental values, and supportive of regional agriculture.”

In this spirit, Galen hopes that Bloomy will support independent makers and help advocate for issues that matter to them. “I want it to feel like a home away from home for everyone who comes in.”